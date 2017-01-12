Withdrawals
NON-ACEEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S SINGAPORE RACES:
Race 2: Good Justice
Race 3: Mastermind and Black Mamba
Race 4: Joy And Happy and Natural Nice
Race 5: Nova Missile
Race 6: Pure White and Pinyin
Race 8: Flak Jacket
Race 9: Soon Yi
Race 1: Starsky
Race 3: Meaisin and Dragon Steed
Race 4: Prechagorda
Race 5: Chalaza, Galileo's Approach and Walking Thunder
Race 7: Greatballs Of Fire
Race 8: Gold Reserve
Race 9: Super Eight and Pretty Elusive
Race 10: Golden Mission and Siam Sapphire