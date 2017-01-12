Racing

Withdrawals

Jan 12, 2017 12:00 am

NON-ACEEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S SINGAPORE RACES:

Race 2: Good Justice

Race 3: Mastermind and Black Mamba

Race 4: Joy And Happy and Natural Nice

Race 5: Nova Missile

Race 6: Pure White and Pinyin

Race 8: Flak Jacket

Race 9: Soon Yi

NON-ACEEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S SINGAPORE RACES:

Race 1: Starsky

Race 3: Meaisin and Dragon Steed

Race 4: Prechagorda

Race 5: Chalaza, Galileo's Approach and Walking Thunder

Race 7: Greatballs Of Fire

Race 8: Gold Reserve

Race 9: Super Eight and Pretty Elusive

Race 10: Golden Mission and Siam Sapphire

Racing