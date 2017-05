NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW’S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Perfect Challenger.

RACE 2: King Stead.

RACE 3: Jimtown and Pure White.

RACE 4: Snip.

RACE 5: Elite Gold.

RACE 6: Metaphor and Evertrust.

RACE 8: King Cross and Nova Legend.

RACE 9: Auspicious Ace and Lim’s Archer.