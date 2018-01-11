Withdrawals
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Thunder Cat
RACE 2: Parador
RACE 3: No Smoking Jeff
RACE 5: Moon River
RACE 6: Solaris Spectrum, River Of Gold and Montaigne
RACE 7: Chairman Wind
RACE 8: I've Got A Feeling
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Ball And Chain
RACE 3: Dayuan
RACE 4: Lucky Tiger and Sorbeta
RACE 6: Moritz Eclipse, Imperial March and Cambridge
RACE 8: Cai Poh Wang and Sun Scraper
RACE 10: Elise
