Withdrawals

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Think Pretty and Rikioh.

RACE 3: Big Banker.

RACE 4: Silver King and Phanfone.

RACE 5: Kaiser Bright and Spur Me On.

RACE 7: Emperor Warrior and Gold Customer.

RACE 8: Mr Try and Singsurat.

RACE 9: Dragon G.

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Sky Eleven and Rainbow Royal.

RACE 2: El Condor and Premier Fighter.

RACE 3: Stock Broker and Sugartime Jazz.

RACE 4: Lim's Battle and Muscular Sprinter.

RACE 6: Racing Talent.

RACE 7: Pusaka and Lim's Sprint.

RACE 8: Golden Bobo and Zahir.

RACE 9: Dragon Fury.

RACE 10: Rusty Brown and Host The Nation.

RACE 11: Happy Saga and Moon Charm.