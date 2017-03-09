Withdrawals

E-mail this article

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Silver Power and Rikioh.

RACE 2: War Story.

RACE 4: Ninepins.

RACE 5: Arr Flair and Higher Soul.

RACE 7: Reach For The Sun and Crazy Times.

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Dominy and Neo's Classic.

RACE 2: I'm On Fire.

RACE 4: Smiddy Byrne, Mount and Immortal Legacy.

RACE 5: Divergent.

RACE 7: Blue Danube.

RACE 8: Lucky Coin and Johnny Hates Jazz.

RACE 9: Toliman, First Precinct, Mighty Warrior and Brahma Circus.

RACE 10: Unsurpassed and Ocean General.