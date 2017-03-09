Withdrawals
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Silver Power and Rikioh.
RACE 2: War Story.
RACE 4: Ninepins.
RACE 5: Arr Flair and Higher Soul.
RACE 7: Reach For The Sun and Crazy Times.
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Dominy and Neo's Classic.
RACE 2: I'm On Fire.
RACE 4: Smiddy Byrne, Mount and Immortal Legacy.
RACE 5: Divergent.
RACE 7: Blue Danube.
RACE 8: Lucky Coin and Johnny Hates Jazz.
RACE 9: Toliman, First Precinct, Mighty Warrior and Brahma Circus.
RACE 10: Unsurpassed and Ocean General.