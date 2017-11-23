Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Nova Ranger
RACE 3: Sir Isaac and The Capital
RACE 4: Beautiful Day and Kiss Your Song
RACE 5: Joyous and Perfect Challenger
RACE 7: Gold Crown and Bear Witness
RACE 8: Moonraker
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Able Pins
RACE 5: Southern Dragon
RACE 6: Percius
RACE 7: Lim's Blast
RACE 8: Silent Connection and Prince Ferdinand
RACE 10: Bayu
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now