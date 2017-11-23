Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore races

Nov 23, 2017 12:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Nova Ranger

RACE 3: Sir Isaac and The Capital

RACE 4: Beautiful Day and Kiss Your Song

RACE 5: Joyous and Perfect Challenger

RACE 7: Gold Crown and Bear Witness

RACE 8: Moonraker

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 2: Able Pins

RACE 5: Southern Dragon

RACE 6: Percius

RACE 7: Lim's Blast

RACE 8: Silent Connection and Prince Ferdinand

RACE 10: Bayu

