Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Flying Shadow
RACE 2: Sacred Magic and Sparkle Lot RACE 3: On Electric Avenue
RACE 4: Yu Long Emperor
RACE 5: Rich Fortune
RACE 6: Mr Fantastic and Laughing Gravy
RACE 7: Lim's Showcase
RACE 8: Satellite Classic
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 5: Silent Connection
RACE 8: Urashima Taro
RACE 10: Sun Hoplites
