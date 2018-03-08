Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore races

Mar 08, 2018 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Flying Shadow

RACE 2: Sacred Magic and Sparkle Lot RACE 3: On Electric Avenue

RACE 4: Yu Long Emperor

RACE 5: Rich Fortune

RACE 6: Mr Fantastic and Laughing Gravy

RACE 7: Lim's Showcase

RACE 8: Satellite Classic

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 5: Silent Connection

RACE 8: Urashima Taro

RACE 10: Sun Hoplites

