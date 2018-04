E-mail this article

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Petite Victoire.

RACE 3: Royal Fortune.

RACE 5: Mikcaipho and Reach For The Sun.

RACE 6: Bangkok Boy.

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 2: Casey.

RACE 6: Turf Champion, Sahara Eagle and Mighty Kenny.

RACE 8: Ladrone and Little Big Man.