Withdrawals for Singapore races

Apr 19, 2018 06:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMORROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: D'Don and Thunder Cat

RACE 2: Cash Is King and I Am The Boss

RACE 3: Peer Gynt

RACE 5: Burgundy Prince and Phuket

RACE 6: Oxbow Sun

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Bohemian

Be Bee victorious in the first leg of the Singapore 3YO Challenge on March 30.
Hotshots light up training track

RACE 5: White Coffee, Arr Flair and Mighty Emperor

RACE 6: Marvel Hero and Magnificent Gold

RACE 7: Gloria Eclipse

RACE 8: Fusion Power, Per Incharge and Augustano

RACE 9: Destroyer Eclipse

