Withdrawals for Singapore races
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMMOROW'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 2: Lim's Keyway
RACE 3: Silent Prince
RACE 7: Magic Wand
RACE 8: Golden Spark
NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING
RACE 1: Make U Famous
RACE 3: D'Great Star and Perfect Girl
RACE 4: Pearl Justice
RACE 6: Fortune Spirit
RACE 7: Carnelian and Dream Big
RACE 9: Darc Bounty and Awesome
RACE 10: Saint Lincoln and Brilliant One
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now