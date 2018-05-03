Racing

Withdrawals for Singapore races

May 03, 2018 12:00 am

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR TOMMOROW'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 2: Lim's Keyway

RACE 3: Silent Prince

RACE 7: Magic Wand

RACE 8: Golden Spark

NON-ACCEPTORS FOR SUNDAY'S KRANJI MEETING

RACE 1: Make U Famous

RACE 3: D'Great Star and Perfect Girl

Ode To Joy beating Roman Wells and Saint Charles in Monday’s Trial 3.
No Monday blues from Ode To Joy

RACE 4: Pearl Justice

RACE 6: Fortune Spirit

RACE 7: Carnelian and Dream Big

RACE 9: Darc Bounty and Awesome

RACE 10: Saint Lincoln and Brilliant One

