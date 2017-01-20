Wonderful and Speedy Dragon show up well

Wonderful beating Sun Pioneer in his last start on Sept 18 last year.

WONDERFUL and SPEEDY DRAGON have not raced for some time but both are gearing up nicely for their comeback.

The duo impressed in their trials at Kranji yesterday morning with a 1-2 finish, with Wonderful looking sharper as the Shane Baertschiger-trained galloper is better prepared.

Ridden by jockey John Powell, Wonderful led all the way under a good hold and clocked a smart time of 1min 00.88sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

The consistent five-year-old could have scored by a bigger margin than the one-and-a-quarter lengths recorded if the brakes were released.

Wonderful, who has never been out of board from 10 starts (four wins, four seconds, a third and a fourth), finished a narrow second in his other trial on Jan 3.

On the other hand, the David Kok-trained Speedy Dragon was having his first trial since his six-and-a-quarter-length victory on June 26 last year.

The five-year-old still looked a bit fat and yesterday's trial will certainly benefit him in his comeback bid.

The chestnut gelding is just as consistent, having had six wins, three seconds, a third and a fourth from 13 starts.