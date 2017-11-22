Wonderful Fighter looks the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,200M)

2 SCARBOROUGH FAIR gets the drop into Class 5 now. He has been steadily improving recently, although he was dismal last start on the dirt. Still, with the drop in class, he's among the chances.

1 A FAST ONE ran well enough last time out over the 1,200m on dirt. He's got another good draw but he'll need a clean getaway, something that has been lacking of late.

10 GLORY HORSIE is better over 1,000m but bears close watching first time out for Michael Freedman.

9 HAYMAKER is a contender from a better draw.

RACE 2 (2,200M)

4 SAVANNAH WIND improved markedly last start with the class drop. He might still be finding his feet but he should see out every yard of the 2,200m trip. He's worth a chance.

7 LE PANACHE is racing well. He will be coming home strongly late and is certain to be around the mark yet again.

8 SWEET BEAN is always a contender in these sorts of races and must be included.

2 AUDACITY was woeful second-up but he was a course-and-distance winner in April. Expect improvement.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 CALIFORNIA ASPAR has not won from 12 Hong Kong starts but appears to be nearing a mark where he should be competitive. He has a gun draw and should enjoy a perfect run just behind the speed.

10 PEACE COMBINATION has finished in the top four 12 times since his last win almost two years ago. He's going to be competitive here but is worth opposing on a win line.

11 OUR HONOUR should get a soft run and can run a place.

7 THE FULL BLOOM deserves another chance, too.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

6 GOLDEN EFFORT has looked good enough at the trials. Trainer Danny Shum has produced a number of winning debutants this season and the son of Reward For Effort can join the list.

12 HAPPY HAPPY improved markedly last start. He needs to go on with it now but he's heading the right way and should get a nice run from the draw.

3 ALL YOU KNOW gets blinkers on now and that could prove all the difference in his Happy Valley debut.

1 HAPPY HAPPY STAR has been a disappointment but Class 4 suits.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

4 SANGRIA has been racing well down in Class 5, often when not having a great deal of luck. If he finds any sort of luck here, he'll be right in the mix.

3 SICHUAN BOSS was no match last time out but still stuck on fairly well. He's another who should be well-suited in this spot.

8 EMPIRE STAR has run strong thirds in his last two efforts over the 1,400m at Sha Tin. The Happy Valley 1,650m should suit.

11 MULTIGOGO is proving frustrating but will win soon.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

1 STORM SIGNAL won four from four in South Australia. His barrier trials before his Sha Tin debut were nice enough and there was merit in that effort over the straight 1,000m. He gets the blinkers now and he looms as a contender.

12 MERRYGOWIN will have plenty of admirers as he goes up in grade but down to the bottom of the weights.

7 DIAMOND MASTER is still consistent and should be somewhere around the mark.

3 BLAZE STAMINA must be included in exotics.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 WONDERFUL FIGHTER has taken time to race back into fitness and his last effort was good. From another good gate, he looms as a player.

1 SUPER FLUKE has returned in terrific order for new trainer Dennis Yip. He's finally showing the talent he always looked to have. He doesn't look to have reached his ceiling yet.

7 CHARITY GLORY should be around the mark.

12 SHARP HUNTER can be considered from an inside gate.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

9 RELENTLESS ME has been yearning for a gate, with four double-digit draws since he won on debut. Expect him to go close with a softer run.

7 SMART BOY has drawn awkwardly but looks to be suited by the step-up to 1,650m. Racing so well lately, he has to go in.

1 GO BEAUTY GO should race somewhere near the speed and end up in the finish.

6 FULL GLAMOUR improved significantly at his first run for Frankie Lor. Expect much of the same second-up.