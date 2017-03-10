Wonderful shows he can go six-up

Wonderful (inside) finishes second to The Nutcracker (No. 8) in the second trial at Kranji yesterday.

Five-in-a-row star WONDERFUL continued to show progress and is certainly heading for better things.

The Shane Baertschiger-trained five-year-old might have finished second in his trial at Kranji yesterday morning but it was a trial full of merit. He probably could have won had jockey Matthew Kellady slipped him some reins.

Speed merchant Sebas led and Kellady parked Wonderful right behind on a good hold. Wonderful and The Nutcracker raced up to Sebas in the final 200m and they then broke away to settle the issue.

The Nutcracker, who also won his previous trial, went on to beat Wonderful by half a length and the time for the 1,000m on the Polytrack was fast, 59.32sec.

But I like the way Wonderful moved - strong and steady.

The bay gelding made it five-up on Jan 30, when he beat Constant Justice over the Poly 1,100m. Constant Justice won his trial impressively last week and is my best bet for tonight.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger.

Royal Ruler, who finished strongly for third to stablemate The Nutcracker yesterday, also bears watching. He has been burning up the tracks, too.

Last week, he won a trial impressively beating stablemate Song To The Moon.

He was a course scratching in last Sunday's Group 2 Merlion Trophy over the Poly 1,200m, won by the Alwin Tan-trained Infantry. Watch him when he next shows up in the race.