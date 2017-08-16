Wong's title defence hits a setback

Title-chasing apprentice CC Wong will miss four days of racing after having picked up two suspensions for careless riding.

Apprentice K Nuh copped a three-day suspension - also for careless riding.

In the case of Wong, who was last year's champion apprentice, he pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding in that while riding Oxbow Sun in Race 9 at the Singapore Turf Club Meeting on Sunday, Aug 6, he allowed his mount to shift inwards near the 800m.

He was at that stage insufficiently clear of Anonymous (V Duric). As a result, Anonymous was carried inwards, crowding Ares (App I Amirul) and Elite Star (M Nunes).

Because of the crowding, Ares and Elite Star were both checked and Anonymous had to be eased.

He was suspended for two Singapore race days for that offence but because he had already been engaged to ride at the Singapore Race Meetings on Friday (Aug 18) and Sunday (Aug 20), the stewards allowed him to begin his suspension on Monday, Aug 21 through to Sunday, Aug 27.

Wong also pleaded guilty to another charge of careless riding while astride Sun Seeker in a race on Aug 11.

While riding the above horse in Race 10, Wong allowed his mount to shift inwards near the 300m mark, when insufficiently clear of Apollo (App I Amirul), thereby resulting in that gelding having to be checked.

For that, Wong was suspended for a further two days. The penalty will be served consecutively following the completion of his suspension for careless riding from Aug 21 to Aug 27.

APPRENTICE NUH KOMARI

Apprentice Nuh pleaded guilty to a charge of careless riding while astride Golden Mile in race 7 on Friday, July 21.

He had allowed his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear, thereby resulting in Thunder Cat (O Placais) having to check.

Nuh was suspended for three Singapore racedays and his sentence will take effect from this Friday.