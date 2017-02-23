Workouts by horses engaged on Saturday and Sunday

E-mail this article

Kuala Lumpur trackwork

SATURDAY

RACE 2: Pace work: Civil Union and Dragon Walk.

RACE 3: Pace work: Sandy Might.

Slow work: Eagle Soar and Claim.

RACE 4: Powerful Fighter canter/42.1.

Pace work: Tauboss.

RACE 5: Pace work: One For All.

Slow work: Birralee Road and Goldhill Princess.

RACE 6: Alacarte canter/42.8.

RACE 7: Slow Work: Semifredo.

RACE 8: Slow work: V For Thailand.

RACE 9: All Wealth * 40.8. Perfectly Perfect *.

SUNDAY

RACE 1: Slow work: Elegent, Sea Master, Valberry and Good Vibrations.

RACE 2 : Pace work: Big Role.

RACE 3: Slow work: Mia and Shining Glory.

RACE 4: Pace work: D'Great Vulture.

Slow work: Silver Man.

RACE 5: Slow work: Spin Fire and Fatkid Wonderer.

RACE 6: Slow work: The Millionaire.

RACE 7: Slow work: Picasso.

RACE 8: Sunny canter/39.2.

Pace work: The Omega Man, Sea World and Feisty Leo *.

RACE 9: Red Sapphire canter/43.3.