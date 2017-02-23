Workouts by horses engaged on Saturday and Sunday
Kuala Lumpur trackwork
Kuala Lumpur trackwork
SATURDAY
RACE 2: Pace work: Civil Union and Dragon Walk.
RACE 3: Pace work: Sandy Might.
Slow work: Eagle Soar and Claim.
RACE 4: Powerful Fighter canter/42.1.
Pace work: Tauboss.
RACE 5: Pace work: One For All.
Slow work: Birralee Road and Goldhill Princess.
RACE 6: Alacarte canter/42.8.
RACE 7: Slow Work: Semifredo.
RACE 8: Slow work: V For Thailand.
RACE 9: All Wealth * 40.8. Perfectly Perfect *.
SUNDAY
RACE 1: Slow work: Elegent, Sea Master, Valberry and Good Vibrations.
RACE 2 : Pace work: Big Role.
RACE 3: Slow work: Mia and Shining Glory.
RACE 4: Pace work: D'Great Vulture.
Slow work: Silver Man.
RACE 5: Slow work: Spin Fire and Fatkid Wonderer.
RACE 6: Slow work: The Millionaire.
RACE 7: Slow work: Picasso.
RACE 8: Sunny canter/39.2.
Pace work: The Omega Man, Sea World and Feisty Leo *.
RACE 9: Red Sapphire canter/43.3.