Workouts by horses running tomorrow and Sunday

HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Hydrant canter/38.8. Untapped * (CC Wong) 40.4. Mr Jackson (V Duric) canter/40.2. Ancient Warrior (R Zawari) canter/37.1. King Roulette (WS Chan) 38.3. Elhaame (O Chavez) 36.6.

RACE 2: Sir Isaac * (M Rodd) 39. One Kinabalu * (M Kellady) 38.3. Funkadelic 37.4. Paragon Star (I Saifudin) 40.4. Emperor Warrior (S Anandan) 38.1. Alamak Boy (D David) canter/37.3. Optimum Star * (David) canter/35.5. River Of Dreams (N Juglall) 39.

RACE 3: En Civil * (Zawari) canter 37.1. Sun Seeker (Wong) canter/38.8. Rusty Brown 39.4. Let's Talk Now 37.7.

RACE 4: Infermo * (D Beasley) 37.8. Knight *arlook (Wong) 36.1. Yourstokeep 40. Rory 38.5. Winning Star (Chan) 36.7.

RACE 5: Host The Nation * (Saifudin) 35.1. Lucky Mission 37.6. Elise * (Anandan) 35.9. Swinglowsweetjacky (Kellady) 38.7. Keen Dragon (Z Syed) 37.6. Aspen (R Shafiq) 37.7. Sacred Crown 36.3.

RACE 6: Kubera's Chief * (Chan) 35.9. Turquoise Son * 39.9. I-Scream Now 37.4. How Huge (S Sam) 40.9. Think Pretty * (CK Ng) 38.8.

RACE 7: Golazo (David) canter/37.4.

RACE 8: Above The *orizon canter/44.2. Powerful As Wind 36.5. Masurao * (David) canter/37.8. Bohemian canter/38.2. Cheetah King (Anandan) 36.7. Clermont Club * 39.8. Shuying Xiaoxiao * 36.5.

RACE 9: Sun Pioneer * (Wong) canter/37.1. Astrostar pace work/39.4. Distinctive Darci * 36.8. Exceed Express 39.7. Northern Boss (K A'Isisuhairi) 37.9. Q Nine Magic 37.6.

RACE 10: Classified (Z Zuriman) 36.1. Constance's Spirit (A'Isisuhairi) 35.4. Red Ant * (Wong) 36.4. Star Strike (M Nunes) 37.5. Tassajara * 38.6.

RACE 11: Jelly Bean * (Kellady) 37.4. Nazir * (David) canter/36.7. Risky Rockefeller (G Mosse) 40.6. Oxbow Sun * (Wong) canter/41.8. Sand Bank 39.5. Wonderful Knight 36.5.

HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 5: Mighty Glory * (B Vorster) 41.7.RACE 7: Kirks Ryker * (Vorster) 41.3. Ride Of Valkyries * (N Juglall) 38.3. Super Joe (Juglall) 44.4.