Workouts by horses running tomorrow and Sunday

HORSES RUNNING ON SUNDAY

RACE 1: Archer Company 42.9. Best Jade 35.5. Parker (CS Chin) canter/36.6.

RACE 2: Éclair Shadow canter/37.2. Super Buffalo * 37.3. *idden Promise (M Nunes) canter/39.5.

RACE 3: Million Round * (CC Wong) canter/38.2. Eden Garden * 39.3. Across The Sea * (D David) 36.4. Lion Wave pace work/gallop.

RACE 4: Changbai Mountain (M Kellady) 38.7. Rainbow Royal (K A'Isisuhairi) 42.3. Dicaprio (O Chavez) canter/35.7.

RACE 5: Autumn Rush * 36.3. Sobre Las Olas canter/37.2. Mr Exchequer * (M Kellady) 37.7.

RACE 6: Smiddy Byrne * (J Powell) 37.7. River Gold * (B Woodworth) 37.4. The Golden Goat (O Placais) 41.7. One Degree North 38.7. Success Come True * (R Shafiq) 35.5.

RACE 7: Galaxy Express * (D David) canter/36.9. Knight Spirit (T* Koh) canter/37.7. Urban Legend (CS Chin) 38.3.

RACE 8: Mangatoetoenui (G Mosse) canter/35.8. Tales Of Summer pace work/37.6. Little Big Man (M Kellady) canter/36.5. Arr Flair (K A'Isisuhairi) 39.3. Nova Spirit * (O Placais) 37.8. Platoon * (CS Chin) 40.6. Moon River canter/38.3.

RACE 9: Barnburgh Lad (B Woodworth) 41.6.RACE 10: Noble Liaison * (D Beasley) 44.1. Eaton's Gold * (D David) 35.3. Pure Justice * (G Mosse) canter/40.6. Royal Guard * (J Powell) 38.3. Haytham canter/39.5. Cavatina (B Woodworth) canter/37.1.

HORSES RUNNING TOMORROW

RACE 3: Lucky Boy (CS Chin) canter/pace work.

RACE 7: The General * (N Juglall) 43.6.