RACE 1: Slow work: Mai Darko.

RACE 3: Slow work: Zippy General *, Rosegold and The Dodger.

RACE 2: Slow work: Libeccio *, Jet Striker and Chalaza *.

RACE 4: Slow work: Bayu *.

RACE 6: Slow work: Lim's Battle *.

RACE 7: Perfect P (N Juglall) 38.

RACE 8: Winning Cause (Juglall) fast in straight, clocking 13.9sec for last 200m.

Slow work: Terms Of Reference.

RACE 9: Slow work: Darc Bounty *, Paperback Trooper * and Kevin Eleven.