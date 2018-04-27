Worth betting Sans Regret in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) HIT THE GREEN eased in the betting on debut but finished strongly to get close behind. He finished 4.5 lengths in front of (5) HARTLEYFOUR, who was all at sea. He would have gained experience.

(10) QUEEN OF THE DANCE. who has good speed, and (3) GONE WITH THE WIND (found problems last start) could get into the money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) MONTEGO BAY and (8) RUSSET AIR are newcomers bred to be useful and worth a market check. Respect any betting support.

(4) GIMME PEACE and (5) LARRY JACK, who are stablemates, are those with experience.

(6) MACHIAVELLI also appeals.

(11) THE SUIT, (12) WATCH ME DAD and (9)SEVENTH SEA are open to improvement and could get a look in.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(10) ANCIENT SPIRIT, the only filly in the race, has been knocking on the door since her debut four runs back and should get it right.

(1) KING OF THE DELTA needed his first run as a gelding and should be in the shake-up.

(2) COASTAL TORRENT could get into the action if ready after a rest.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(1) LOVE OF MY LIFE and (2) BELIEVETHISBEAUTY have become costly to follow. Both should be in the thick of it again but inspire little confidence. As such, a chance could be taken on (3) NEGMA, who has decent form and more scope for improvement.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(9) CHE BELLA was supported on debut but tired late. She takes on older runners but she won't be the first this season to win.

(2) HURRICANE LASS has been runner-up in her last two starts and could have the experience to open her account.

(4) GO THULI GO hasn't been far back and could get into the money.

(1) COUNT KOURNIKOVA has ability but could show up.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(7) SANS REGRETS looked menacing when making a promising debut in open company over 1,250m. She would have come on since and is bred to enjoy this step-up in trip. So, with natural improvement, should take a power of beating against her own age group.

(5) MAGIC MOUNTAIN, (6) ROCKET GIRL and (3) DOUBLED OVER finished with little between them last time out and can feature.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(10) BUFFALO BILL CODY ran a shocker after a rest but is a lot better than that. If he finds true form, he could make amends.

(6) BAAHIR is holding form and should again give a good showing.

(12) DANZA never runs a dull race and should be thereabouts again.

(9) MANITOBA drops in trip and could feature.

(1) BRAVE NOMAD could improve on his last run after a rest.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) DUE VOLTE is the pick on exposed form but stable jockey S Offer rides returning from a rest gelding (5) GRAND SILVANO. Watch the betting market, which could provide a guide to the latter's chances.

(7) DEEPSTON and (8) FLYING ARROW should have improved to run this trip.

(2) SILVER LEAGUE could also be competitive if reproducing his best form.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(2) MY CHERRY should be at peak fitness now and could resume winning ways.

(1) WHITEOUT shouldn't be far off.

(6) MAIN ROLL hasn't finished far back recently and could get into the frame again.

(3) SAVETHEBESTFORLAST, (4) ALDEBARAN, (8) RIVER RUN and reserve (17) ITSMYDARLIN are more to consider.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(1) SILK TRIP and (3) HALL OF FAME, who are stablemates, return after ther lay-offs. Both have shown useful ability and are capable of staking a claim if race-fit.

(4) CAPAILL, a last-start maiden winner, is closely matched on earlier form.

(6) REBEL'S BURST has scope.

(2) THE BOSTON ROSE ran well in a better race last time out and should be in the mix.

(5) ROYAL CHIAN is best over this track and trip.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(2) AURELIA COTTA has done well in good company. From a good draw, he could resume winning ways.

(12) WAITY KATIE should again be in the shake-up.

(8) DRESSED TO IMPRESS has a win and two seconds from three runs, so has ability.

(1) COSTA DA SOL is doing better and shouldn't be far off.

(10) SEAL MY FATE has run well this track and trip.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(9) SERENDIPITY will show them a clean pair of heels from a good draw.

(3) REDBERRY WOOD has a chance with a good start.

(4) SIM-ALLEY BANK is back to best and could go in again.

(6) SILVER DUCHESS is holding form and must be respected.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(1) ROSE IN BLOOM is a consistent feature-race performer and should be a force to be reckoned with on these terms. She tends to find one better, though, so it could be worth taking a chance on (3) PLATINUM CLASS, who has yet to be beaten racing with blinkers on and could be better than rated.

(5) MADE IN HOLLYWOOD was a high-class two-year-old and could improve.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

(5) CALS CRUSH is in hot form and looking to make it four in a row, however, on strict form should be challenged by (6) OPERA.

(3) NO MORE WORDS has ability and if finds true form could take honours.

(8) MADEMOISELLE, (9) LADY OF THE WORLD and top weight (1) MOVIE SHOW could get into the money.