Wow, what an Awesome workout

Awesome in one of his five wins.

Awesome certainly lived up to his his name on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning and is one for the notebook.

On the way the five-year-old worked in preparation for the new season, you would probably want to jump on the Awesome bandwagon when he lines up for his next assignment.

His gallop with stablemate Evil Wesley, a newcomer, was full of verve and zest.

Although they matched strides all the way, it was crystal clear that Awesome had plenty in reserve and would have gone clear if given more reins by his rider.

The Saimee Jumaat-trained pair clocked a swift 36sec for the 600m hit-out.

Saimee took over Awesome when the New Zealand-bred's trainer, Sonny Yeoh, decided to relinquish his licence and the former champion jockey has done well with his new charge, saddling a win and a fourth from four attempts.

Three runs back on Oct 13, Awesome scored an upset victory in a strong Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,200m. It was a win that underlined the horse's finishing power.

Although trapped a bit deep for most of the way, the $135 outsider produced a tremendous run in the final 200m to beat the $35 chance Draco by a head.

Awesome's win gave comeback kid, apprentice Noh Senari, his first winner after a few years off competitive riding.

After that success, Awesome was not disgraced in two higher-class races, finishing fourth and fifth in Open Benchmark 83.

All in, the bay gelding has had 18 starts for five victories and a third placing. His runs were well spaced out.

On yesterday's gallop, it would be wise to keep him in view for his next race, especially if he is not entered over the grade again.

Trainer David Kok's Pioneer Step also showed up well yesterday when clocking 36.9sec.

The five-year-old Japanese-bred gelding, who opened winning account at Kranji just two starts back, travelled fluidly all the way. Watch him, too.