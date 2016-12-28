Yesterday Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 9 Lean Journey ($97-w$24)

2nd 12 Intellectual Glide ($34)

3rd 10 Starry Starlies ($8)

4th 1 Happy Fiery Dragon

Forecast $446.

PlaceForecast (9-12) $108, (9-10) $26, (10-12) $36.

Tierce $4638. Trio $264.

Quartet No winner ($4424 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $634.

RACE 2

1st 5 Amazing Always ($113-$27)

2nd 1 Imperial Seal ($7)

3rd 7 Best Jade Triumph ($9)

4th 4 Perfect Timing

Forecast $49.

PlaceForecast (1-5) $23, (5-7) $39, (1-7) $8.

Tierce $969. Trio $94.

Quartet $3922. Quadro $380.

RACE 3

1st 1 Pakistan Star ($6-$5.10)

2nd 2 Sea Jade ($6)

3rd 3 Look Eras ($7)

4th 7 Carry To Win

Forecast $3.

PlaceForecast (1-2) $2.50, (1-3) $3, (2-3) $4.

Tierce $7. Trio $5.

Quartet $27. Quadro $10.

RACE 4

1st 2 Super Sixteen ($125-$32)

2nd 8 Spring Win ($11)

3rd 12 Bossiee ($24)

4th 14 Winner St Paul's

Forecast $150.

PlaceForecast (2-8) $48, (2-12) $105, (8-12) $30.

Tierce $4297. Trio $482.

Quartet No winner ($3344 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1161.

RACE 5

1st 9 House Of Fun ($10-$6)

2nd 3 Happy Agility ($8)

3rd 4 None Other ($20)

4th 2 Little Devil

Forecast $7.

PlaceForecast (3-9) $4, (4-9) $13, (3-4) $19.

Tierce $97. Trio $37.

Quartet $2066. Quadro $221.

RACE 6:

1st 10 Fancy Music ($17-$7)

2nd 9 Great Joy ($11)

3rd 1 Xinjiang Yarn ($7)

4th 5 Ashkiyr

Forecast $26.

PlaceForecast (9-10) $11, (1-10) $6, (1-9) $10.

Tierce $199. Trio $33.

Quartet $890. Quadro $36.

RACE 7

1st 8 Imperial Concorde ($35-$12)

2nd 4 Enreaching ($13)

3rd 11 Speedy Wally ($52)

4th 5 Dragon Harmony

Forecast $73.

PlaceForecast (4-8) $23, (8-11) $123, (4-11) $157. Tierce $4403. Trio $1277

Quartet No winner ($3226 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1366.

RACE 8:

1st 6 D B Pin ($11-$6)

2nd 8 Super Wise ($22)

3rd 11 Honest Horse ($50)

4th 14 Outlawed

Forecast $42.

PlaceForecast (6-8) $15, (6-11) $34, (8-11) $205.

Tierce $1106. Trio $335.

Quartet No winner ($9362 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1805.

RACE 9

1st 6 Supreme Profit ($126-$24)

2nd 13 Dinozzo ($7)

3rd 2 Ambitious Champion ($17)

4th 4 Star Majestic

Forecast $60.

PlaceForecast (6-13) $17, (2-6) $78, (2-13) $12. Tierce $1809. Trio $331.

Quartet $17613. Quadro $484.

RACE 10

1st 7 Travel First ($99-$32)

2nd 12 Red Marvel ($14)

3rd 2 Magical Beauty ($11)

4th 1 Goodheart Success

Forecast $130.

PlaceForecast (7-12) $42, (2-7) $42, (2-12) $14.

Tierce $1963. Trio $180.

Quartet No winner ($2932 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($6144 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 11

1st 8 My Darling ($14-$6)

2nd 1 Beauty Generation ($9)

3rd 13 California Whip ($8)

4th 9 Healthy Joyful

Forecast $16.

PlaceForecast (1-8) $6, (8-13) $6, (1-13) $10.

Tierce $100. Trio $24.

Quartet $1650. Quadro $236.