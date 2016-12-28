Yesterday Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st 9 Lean Journey ($97-w$24)
2nd 12 Intellectual Glide ($34)
3rd 10 Starry Starlies ($8)
4th 1 Happy Fiery Dragon
Forecast $446.
PlaceForecast (9-12) $108, (9-10) $26, (10-12) $36.
Tierce $4638. Trio $264.
Quartet No winner ($4424 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $634.
RACE 2
1st 5 Amazing Always ($113-$27)
2nd 1 Imperial Seal ($7)
3rd 7 Best Jade Triumph ($9)
4th 4 Perfect Timing
Forecast $49.
PlaceForecast (1-5) $23, (5-7) $39, (1-7) $8.
Tierce $969. Trio $94.
Quartet $3922. Quadro $380.
RACE 3
1st 1 Pakistan Star ($6-$5.10)
2nd 2 Sea Jade ($6)
3rd 3 Look Eras ($7)
4th 7 Carry To Win
Forecast $3.
PlaceForecast (1-2) $2.50, (1-3) $3, (2-3) $4.
Tierce $7. Trio $5.
Quartet $27. Quadro $10.
RACE 4
1st 2 Super Sixteen ($125-$32)
2nd 8 Spring Win ($11)
3rd 12 Bossiee ($24)
4th 14 Winner St Paul's
Forecast $150.
PlaceForecast (2-8) $48, (2-12) $105, (8-12) $30.
Tierce $4297. Trio $482.
Quartet No winner ($3344 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1161.
RACE 5
1st 9 House Of Fun ($10-$6)
2nd 3 Happy Agility ($8)
3rd 4 None Other ($20)
4th 2 Little Devil
Forecast $7.
PlaceForecast (3-9) $4, (4-9) $13, (3-4) $19.
Tierce $97. Trio $37.
Quartet $2066. Quadro $221.
RACE 6:
1st 10 Fancy Music ($17-$7)
2nd 9 Great Joy ($11)
3rd 1 Xinjiang Yarn ($7)
4th 5 Ashkiyr
Forecast $26.
PlaceForecast (9-10) $11, (1-10) $6, (1-9) $10.
Tierce $199. Trio $33.
Quartet $890. Quadro $36.
RACE 7
1st 8 Imperial Concorde ($35-$12)
2nd 4 Enreaching ($13)
3rd 11 Speedy Wally ($52)
4th 5 Dragon Harmony
Forecast $73.
PlaceForecast (4-8) $23, (8-11) $123, (4-11) $157. Tierce $4403. Trio $1277
Quartet No winner ($3226 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1366.
RACE 8:
1st 6 D B Pin ($11-$6)
2nd 8 Super Wise ($22)
3rd 11 Honest Horse ($50)
4th 14 Outlawed
Forecast $42.
PlaceForecast (6-8) $15, (6-11) $34, (8-11) $205.
Tierce $1106. Trio $335.
Quartet No winner ($9362 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1805.
RACE 9
1st 6 Supreme Profit ($126-$24)
2nd 13 Dinozzo ($7)
3rd 2 Ambitious Champion ($17)
4th 4 Star Majestic
Forecast $60.
PlaceForecast (6-13) $17, (2-6) $78, (2-13) $12. Tierce $1809. Trio $331.
Quartet $17613. Quadro $484.
RACE 10
1st 7 Travel First ($99-$32)
2nd 12 Red Marvel ($14)
3rd 2 Magical Beauty ($11)
4th 1 Goodheart Success
Forecast $130.
PlaceForecast (7-12) $42, (2-7) $42, (2-12) $14.
Tierce $1963. Trio $180.
Quartet No winner ($2932 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($6144 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 11
1st 8 My Darling ($14-$6)
2nd 1 Beauty Generation ($9)
3rd 13 California Whip ($8)
4th 9 Healthy Joyful
Forecast $16.
PlaceForecast (1-8) $6, (8-13) $6, (1-13) $10.
Tierce $100. Trio $24.
Quartet $1650. Quadro $236.