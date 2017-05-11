YESTERDAY'S HONG HONG (HAPPY VALLEY) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 6 Forever Fun ($39-$13)
2nd 3 Double Master ($9)
3rd 10 Oriental Fantasia ($19)
4th 1 Rugby Diamond
Forecast $50. PlaceForecast (3-6) $17, (6-10) $28, (3-10) $19.
Tierce $948. Trio $129.
Quartet $2273. Quadro $53.
RACE 2
1st 6 Prince Harmony ($14-$6)
2nd 10 Smart Salute ($8)
3rd 2 Otouto ($67)
4th 11 Clever Spirit
Forecast $11. PlaceForecast (6-10) $4, (2-6) $58, (2-10) $83.
Tierce $772. Trio $269.
Quartet $2019. Quadro $929.
RACE 3
1st 2 Resplendent Glory ($10-$6)
2nd 5 Torney ($49)
3rd 9 Confucius Spirit ($9)
4th 11 The Full Bloom
Forecast $137.
PlaceForecast (2-5) $41, (2-9) $6, (5-9) $78.
Tierce $713. Trio $139.
Quartet $5517. Quadro $574.
RACE 4
1st 9 Happy Life ($56-$14)
2nd 6 Jade Fortune ($6)
3rd 7 Thunder Stomp ($10)
4th 8 Apache Spirit
Forecast $25.
PlaceForecast (6-9) $9, (7-9) $23, (6-7) $7.
Tierce $433. Trio $46.
Quartet $3845. Quadro $123.
RACE 5
1st 6 Great Joy ($18-$8)
2nd 5 Formula Galore ($12)
3rd 2 Never Better ($17)
4th 7 Midnite Promise
Forecast $37.
PlaceForecast (5-6) $13, (2-6) $14, (2-5) $30.
Tierce $519. Trio $205.
Quartet No winner ($4384 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $375.
RACE 6
1st 10 Powermax ($16-$7)
2nd 9 Trump ($10)
3rd 8 Roman Odyssey ($11)
4th 3 You Read My Mind
Forecast $19.
PlaceForecast (9-10) $8, (8-10) $13, (8-9) $13. Tierce $248. Trio $61.
Quartet $1925. Quadro $137.