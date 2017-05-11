YESTERDAY'S HONG HONG (HAPPY VALLEY) RESULTS

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 6 Forever Fun ($39-$13)

2nd 3 Double Master ($9)

3rd 10 Oriental Fantasia ($19)

4th 1 Rugby Diamond

Forecast $50. PlaceForecast (3-6) $17, (6-10) $28, (3-10) $19.

Tierce $948. Trio $129.

Quartet $2273. Quadro $53.

RACE 2

1st 6 Prince Harmony ($14-$6)

2nd 10 Smart Salute ($8)

3rd 2 Otouto ($67)

4th 11 Clever Spirit

Forecast $11. PlaceForecast (6-10) $4, (2-6) $58, (2-10) $83.

Tierce $772. Trio $269.

Quartet $2019. Quadro $929.

RACE 3

1st 2 Resplendent Glory ($10-$6)

2nd 5 Torney ($49)

3rd 9 Confucius Spirit ($9)

4th 11 The Full Bloom

Forecast $137.

PlaceForecast (2-5) $41, (2-9) $6, (5-9) $78.

Tierce $713. Trio $139.

Quartet $5517. Quadro $574.

RACE 4

1st 9 Happy Life ($56-$14)

2nd 6 Jade Fortune ($6)

3rd 7 Thunder Stomp ($10)

4th 8 Apache Spirit

Forecast $25.

PlaceForecast (6-9) $9, (7-9) $23, (6-7) $7.

Tierce $433. Trio $46.

Quartet $3845. Quadro $123.

RACE 5

1st 6 Great Joy ($18-$8)

2nd 5 Formula Galore ($12)

3rd 2 Never Better ($17)

4th 7 Midnite Promise

Forecast $37.

PlaceForecast (5-6) $13, (2-6) $14, (2-5) $30.

Tierce $519. Trio $205.

Quartet No winner ($4384 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $375.

RACE 6

1st 10 Powermax ($16-$7)

2nd 9 Trump ($10)

3rd 8 Roman Odyssey ($11)

4th 3 You Read My Mind

Forecast $19.

PlaceForecast (9-10) $8, (8-10) $13, (8-9) $13. Tierce $248. Trio $61.

Quartet $1925. Quadro $137.