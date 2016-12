YESTERDAY’S HONG KONG (HAPPY VALLEY) RESULTS

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 4 Acclaimed Light ($43-$12)

2nd 11 Agiaal ($21)

3rd 5 Super Form ($6)

4th 3 Excel Oneself

Forecast $129.

Place Forecast (4-11) $35, (4-5) $7, (5-11) $17.

Tierce $845.

Trio $53.

Quartet $15948.

Quadro $2592.

RACE 2

1st 1 Excellence ($21-$9)

2nd 9 Dashing Fortune ($24)

3rd 2 Glory Star ($24)

4th 3 Double Point

Forecast $78.

Place Forecast (1-9) $27, (1-2) $26, (2-9) $53.

Tierce $1707.

Trio $654.

Quartet No winner ($3940 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1578.

RACE 3

1st 5 Wild Boy ($98-$18)

2nd 4 Never Better ($6)

3rd 10 Confucius Spirit ($12)

4th 7 Powermax

Forecast $40.

Place Forecast (4-5) $13, (5-10) $31, (4-10) $8.

Tierce $702.

Trio $68.

Quartet $5251.

Quadro $73.

RACE 4

1st 8 Yo-Yo Da ($49-$11)

2nd 2 Pakistan Baby ($14)

3rd 1 Speedy Achiever ($5.10)

4th 4 Amazing Feeling

Forecast $78.

Place Forecast (2-8) $25, (1-8) $7, (1-2) $10.

Tierce $417.

Trio $54.

Quartet $1245.

Quadro $42.

RACE 5

1st 1 Super Sprinter ($33-$9)

2nd 9 Happy And Healthy ($16)

3rd 10 Travel Ambassador ($10)

4th 3 Works Of Art

Forecast $88.

Place Forecast (1-9) $16, (1-10) $12, (9-10) $20.

Tierce $655.

Trio $84.

Quartet $1115.

Quadro $37.

RACE 6

1st 7 Sharp Sailor ($78-$20)

2nd 1 Prawn Baba ($8)

3rd 10 Victory Boys ($7)

4th 4 Happy Contender

Forecast $83.

Place Forecast (1-7) $29, (7-10) $19, (1-10) $7.

Tierce $783.

Trio $114.

Quartet No winner ($4792 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $194.

RACE 7

1st 5 Wonderful Journey ($28-$10)

2nd 7 Lamarosa ($19)

3rd 9 Giant Stars ($49)

4th 10 Sharp Hunter

Forecast $101.

Place Forecast (5-7) $30, (5-9) $97, (7-9) $178.

Tierce $6075. Trio $1720.

Quartet No winner ($12212 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $5092.