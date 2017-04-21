Yesterday's Hong Kong (happy valley) results
RACE 1
1st 5 Audacity ($12-$6)
2nd 2 Telephatia ($9)
3rd 10 Medic Swordsman ($20)
4th 6 Always Wongchoy
Forecast $20.
PlaceForecast (2-5) $7, (5-10) $15, (2-10) $36.
Tierce $421. Trio $92.
Quartet $3859.
Quadro $249.
RACE 2
1st 4 Agiaal ($28-$10)
2nd 2 Eastern Prowess ($19)
3rd 8 Malayan Pearl ($48)
4th 3 My Blessing
Forecast $102.
PlaceForecast (2-4) $29, (4-8) $69, (2-8) $138.
Tierce $2698. Trio $508.
Quartet No winner ($4302 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $311.
RACE 3
1st 7 Resplendent Glory ($23-$9)
2nd 9 Showing Character ($7)
3rd 4 Nashashuk ($7)
4th 3 Hot Hot Pepper
Forecast $22.
PlaceForecast (7-9) $9, (4-7) $9, (4-9) $5.
Tierce $145. Trio $33.
Quartet $486.
Quadro $15.
RACE 4
1st 1 Mr Right ($23-$8)
2nd 7 Best Step ($7)
3rd 12 Sky Treasure ($133)
4th 2 Very Rich Man
Forecast $17.
PlaceForecast (1-7) $7, (1-12) $170, (7-12) $205.
Tierce $2400. Trio $1688.
Quartet No winner ($6354 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $5285.
RACE 5
1st 2 Amazing Feeling ($21-$7)
2nd 10 Mr Kool ($35)
3rd 5 Great Joy ($5.10)
4th 1 Never Better
Forecast $133.
PlaceForecast (2-10) $40, (2-5) $4, (5-10) $31.
Tierce $762. Trio $65.
Quartet $6923.
Quadro $143.
RACE 6
1st 1 Travel Comforts ($23-$7)
2nd 8 Circuit King ($9)
3rd 2 Wayfoong Vinnie ($6)
4th 9 Happy Cooperation
Forecast $24.
PlaceForecast (1-8) $9, (1-2) $4, (2-8) $7.
Tierce $141. Trio $16.
Quartet $983.
Quadro $21.
Scratching: 4 Swiss Warrior.
YESTERDAY’S SOUTH AFRICA (VAAL) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 4 Whorly Whorly ($60-$10)
2nd 11 Zerodarkthirty ($12)
3rd 8 So Var ($8)
4th 2 Mujallad
Forecast $105.
PlaceForecast (4-11) $18, (4-8) $10, (8-11) $15.
Tierce $927. Trio $274.
Quartet $1284.
Quadro $125.
RACE 2
1st 5 Silver Thursday ($22-$10)
2nd 1 Fish River ($5.10)
3rd 3 Star Profile (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Outlander
Forecast $9.
Tierce $62. Trio $4.
Quartet $68.
Quadro Abandoned Refund.
Scratching: 6 Tigerlace.
RACE 3
1st 7 Martha's Vinyard ($9-$5.10)
2nd 1 Street Life ($11)
3rd 8 Playing Games ($9)
4th 2 Omo Power
Forecast $15.
PlaceForecast (1-7) $6, (7-8) $5, (1-8) $17.
Tierce $79. Trio $25.
Quartet $237.
Quadro $27.
Scratchings: 4 Moment To Shine, 11 Thembeka.
RACE 4
1st 5 Roberta's Passion ($17-$5.10)
2nd 7 Countess Nabeela ($10)
3rd 8 Generoso ($79)
4th 10 Front Club
Forecast $28.
PlaceForecast (5-7) $7, (5-8) $52, (7-8) $65.
Tierce $1881. Trio $1418.
Quartet No winner ($440 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $846.
Scratching: 2 Knysa Rose.
RACE 5
1st 13 Naafer ($9-$7)
2nd 14 Phillydelphia ($7)
3rd 9 Wellspring ($14)
4th 4 Optical Illusion
Forecast $8.
PlaceForecast (13-14) $5, (9-13) $9, (9-14) $21.
Tierce $66. Trio $32.
Quartet $647.
Quadro $51.
Scratchings: 2 Singaswewin, 3 Amber Flash, 7 Lascari, 11 Howhighthemoon.
RACE 6
1st 3 Secret Star ($19-$8)
2nd 5 Favour's Pride ($7)
3rd 7 Shivering Sea ($16)
4th 2 Pool Party
Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (3-5) $8, (3-7) $16, (5-7) $20.
Tierce $200. Trio $66.
Quartet No winner ($222 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $188.
Scratching: 10 Shwanky.