Yesterday's Hong Kong (happy valley) results

RACE 1

1st 5 Audacity ($12-$6)

2nd 2 Telephatia ($9)

3rd 10 Medic Swordsman ($20)

4th 6 Always Wongchoy

Forecast $20.

PlaceForecast (2-5) $7, (5-10) $15, (2-10) $36.

Tierce $421. Trio $92.

Quartet $3859.

Quadro $249.

RACE 2

1st 4 Agiaal ($28-$10)

2nd 2 Eastern Prowess ($19)

3rd 8 Malayan Pearl ($48)

4th 3 My Blessing

Forecast $102.

PlaceForecast (2-4) $29, (4-8) $69, (2-8) $138.

Tierce $2698. Trio $508.

Quartet No winner ($4302 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $311.

RACE 3

1st 7 Resplendent Glory ($23-$9)

2nd 9 Showing Character ($7)

3rd 4 Nashashuk ($7)

4th 3 Hot Hot Pepper

Forecast $22.

PlaceForecast (7-9) $9, (4-7) $9, (4-9) $5.

Tierce $145. Trio $33.

Quartet $486.

Quadro $15.

RACE 4

1st 1 Mr Right ($23-$8)

2nd 7 Best Step ($7)

3rd 12 Sky Treasure ($133)

4th 2 Very Rich Man

Forecast $17.

PlaceForecast (1-7) $7, (1-12) $170, (7-12) $205.

Tierce $2400. Trio $1688.

Quartet No winner ($6354 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $5285.

RACE 5

1st 2 Amazing Feeling ($21-$7)

2nd 10 Mr Kool ($35)

3rd 5 Great Joy ($5.10)

4th 1 Never Better

Forecast $133.

PlaceForecast (2-10) $40, (2-5) $4, (5-10) $31.

Tierce $762. Trio $65.

Quartet $6923.

Quadro $143.

RACE 6

1st 1 Travel Comforts ($23-$7)

2nd 8 Circuit King ($9)

3rd 2 Wayfoong Vinnie ($6)

4th 9 Happy Cooperation

Forecast $24.

PlaceForecast (1-8) $9, (1-2) $4, (2-8) $7.

Tierce $141. Trio $16.

Quartet $983.

Quadro $21.

Scratching: 4 Swiss Warrior.

YESTERDAY’S SOUTH AFRICA (VAAL) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 4 Whorly Whorly ($60-$10)

2nd 11 Zerodarkthirty ($12)

3rd 8 So Var ($8)

4th 2 Mujallad

Forecast $105.

PlaceForecast (4-11) $18, (4-8) $10, (8-11) $15.

Tierce $927. Trio $274.

Quartet $1284.

Quadro $125.

RACE 2

1st 5 Silver Thursday ($22-$10)

2nd 1 Fish River ($5.10)

3rd 3 Star Profile (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Outlander

Forecast $9.

Tierce $62. Trio $4.

Quartet $68.

Quadro Abandoned Refund.

Scratching: 6 Tigerlace.

RACE 3

1st 7 Martha's Vinyard ($9-$5.10)

2nd 1 Street Life ($11)

3rd 8 Playing Games ($9)

4th 2 Omo Power

Forecast $15.

PlaceForecast (1-7) $6, (7-8) $5, (1-8) $17.

Tierce $79. Trio $25.

Quartet $237.

Quadro $27.

Scratchings: 4 Moment To Shine, 11 Thembeka.

RACE 4

1st 5 Roberta's Passion ($17-$5.10)

2nd 7 Countess Nabeela ($10)

3rd 8 Generoso ($79)

4th 10 Front Club

Forecast $28.

PlaceForecast (5-7) $7, (5-8) $52, (7-8) $65.

Tierce $1881. Trio $1418.

Quartet No winner ($440 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $846.

Scratching: 2 Knysa Rose.

RACE 5

1st 13 Naafer ($9-$7)

2nd 14 Phillydelphia ($7)

3rd 9 Wellspring ($14)

4th 4 Optical Illusion

Forecast $8.

PlaceForecast (13-14) $5, (9-13) $9, (9-14) $21.

Tierce $66. Trio $32.

Quartet $647.

Quadro $51.

Scratchings: 2 Singaswewin, 3 Amber Flash, 7 Lascari, 11 Howhighthemoon.

RACE 6

1st 3 Secret Star ($19-$8)

2nd 5 Favour's Pride ($7)

3rd 7 Shivering Sea ($16)

4th 2 Pool Party

Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (3-5) $8, (3-7) $16, (5-7) $20.

Tierce $200. Trio $66.

Quartet No winner ($222 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $188.

Scratching: 10 Shwanky.