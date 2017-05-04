Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) Results

RACE 1

1st 11 Starlight ($21-$8)

2nd 4 Born Dragon ($8)

3rd 10 Pearl Furu ($38)

4th 5 Golden Deer

Forecast $25. Place Forecast (4-11) $9, (10-11) $34, (4-10) $43.

Tierce $916. Trio $406.

Quartet No winner ($18670 jackpot

carried forward to next race).

Quadro $940.

RACE 2

1st 5 My Blessing ($22-$7)

2nd 2 Eastern Prowess ($9)

3rd 7 Malayan Pearl ($21)

4th 3 Golden Partners

Forecast $23. Place Forecast (2-5) $8, (5-7) $24, (2-7) $22.

Tierce $577. Trio $106.

Quartet $2984. Quadro $32.

RACE 3

1st 5 Massive Power ($95-$23)

2nd 8 Idyllic Wind ($7)

3rd 11 Bliss Cartel ($15)

4th 4 Don Wongchoy

Forecast $66. Place Forecast (5-8) $23, (5-11) $53, (8-11) $14.

Tierce $1338. Trio $116.

Quartet $2587. Quadro $235.

RACE 4

1st 5 Best Step ($15-$6)

2nd 2 Flying Monkey ($6)

3rd 7 Trendiful ($14)

4th 4 Bond Elegance

Forecast $7. Place Forecast (2-5) $3, (5-7) $9, (2-7) $10.

Tierce $73. Trio $23.

Quartet $485. Quadro $79.

RACE 5

1st 3 King’s Man ($29-$10)

2nd 6 Smart Union ($14)

3rd 5 Excellence ($14)

4th 1 Imperial Seal

Forecast $66. Place Forecast (3-6) $24, (3-5) $22, (5-6) $23.

Tierce $1094. Trio $241.

Quartet $3269. Quadro $478.

RACE 6

1st 3 Diego Kosta ($29-$8)

2nd 9 Radiant Steed ($29)

3rd 10 California Aspar ($28)

4th 5 Circuit King

Forecast $131. Place Forecast (3-9) $34, (3-10) $38, (9-10) $87.

Tierce $3105. Trio $1421.

Quartet No winner ($5708 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $884.

Results of Hong Kong Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg