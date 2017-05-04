Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) Results
RACE 1
1st 11 Starlight ($21-$8)
2nd 4 Born Dragon ($8)
3rd 10 Pearl Furu ($38)
4th 5 Golden Deer
Forecast $25. Place Forecast (4-11) $9, (10-11) $34, (4-10) $43.
Tierce $916. Trio $406.
Quartet No winner ($18670 jackpot
carried forward to next race).
Quadro $940.
RACE 2
1st 5 My Blessing ($22-$7)
2nd 2 Eastern Prowess ($9)
3rd 7 Malayan Pearl ($21)
4th 3 Golden Partners
Forecast $23. Place Forecast (2-5) $8, (5-7) $24, (2-7) $22.
Tierce $577. Trio $106.
Quartet $2984. Quadro $32.
RACE 3
1st 5 Massive Power ($95-$23)
2nd 8 Idyllic Wind ($7)
3rd 11 Bliss Cartel ($15)
4th 4 Don Wongchoy
Forecast $66. Place Forecast (5-8) $23, (5-11) $53, (8-11) $14.
Tierce $1338. Trio $116.
Quartet $2587. Quadro $235.
RACE 4
1st 5 Best Step ($15-$6)
2nd 2 Flying Monkey ($6)
3rd 7 Trendiful ($14)
4th 4 Bond Elegance
Forecast $7. Place Forecast (2-5) $3, (5-7) $9, (2-7) $10.
Tierce $73. Trio $23.
Quartet $485. Quadro $79.
RACE 5
1st 3 King’s Man ($29-$10)
2nd 6 Smart Union ($14)
3rd 5 Excellence ($14)
4th 1 Imperial Seal
Forecast $66. Place Forecast (3-6) $24, (3-5) $22, (5-6) $23.
Tierce $1094. Trio $241.
Quartet $3269. Quadro $478.
RACE 6
1st 3 Diego Kosta ($29-$8)
2nd 9 Radiant Steed ($29)
3rd 10 California Aspar ($28)
4th 5 Circuit King
Forecast $131. Place Forecast (3-9) $34, (3-10) $38, (9-10) $87.
Tierce $3105. Trio $1421.
Quartet No winner ($5708 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $884.
Results of Hong Kong Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg