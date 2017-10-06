Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results
RACE 1
1st 3 Dutch Windmill ($33-$14)
2nd 9 Double Point ($12)
3rd 5 Fruitful Life ($34)
4th 10 Invisible
Forecast $60
PlaceForecast (3-9) $21, (3-5) $48, (5-9) $69
Tierce $1831
Trio $236
Quartet No winner ($6142 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $2313.
RACE 2
1st 5 Exceptional Desire ($18-$9)
2nd 12 Sharpmind ($55)
3rd 10 Enjoy Life ($41)
4th 1 I'm A Witness
Forecast $208
PlaceForecast (5-12) $55, (5-10) $45, (10-12) $255
Tierce $3024
Trio $1327
Quartet No winner ($24750 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1398
RACE 3
1st 10 Premium Champion ($17-$7)
2nd 5 King Bountiful ($41)
3rd 8 Happy Rocky ($16)
4th 1 Unique Happiest
Forecast $121
PlaceForecast (5-10) $32, (8-10) $19, (5-8) $78
Tierce $1404
Trio $494
Quartet $41651
Quadro $581
RACE 4
1st 11 Manful Star ($26-$9)
2nd 8 Love Chunghwa ($19)
3rd 7 Cheerfuljet ($17)
4th 4 Planet Star
Forecast $69
PlaceForecast (8-11) $20, (7-11) $17, (7-8) $36
Tierce $771
Trio $298
Quartet $2221
Quadro $600
RACE 5
1st 5 Jumbo Happiness ($15-$8)
2nd 11 Mr Picasso ($12)
3rd 4 Back In Black ($12)
4th 12 Good Companion
Forecast $32
PlaceForecast (5-11) $12, (4-5) $14, (4-11) $19
Tierce $329
Trio $83
Quartet $3559
Quadro $210
RACE 6
1st 3 Star Majestic ($17-$7)
2nd 12 The Sylph ($8)
3rd 4 Razor Quest ($12)
4th 1 Heroic Guru
Forecast $19
PlaceForecast (3-12) $8, (3-4) $11, (4-12) $9
Tierce $228
Trio $31
Quartet $744
Quadro $71
RACE 7
1st 8 Keep Moving ($17-$8)
2nd 3 E-Super ($13)
3rd 12 Silver Spun ($21)
4th 2 Beauty Master
Forecast $36
PlaceForecast (3-8) $15, (8-12) $20, (3-12) $55
Tierce $871
Trio $442
Quartet $3020
Quadro $315
Scratching: 9 Sweetie Barley
RACE 8
1st 9 Pikachu ($400-$74)
2nd 5 Dinozzo ($9)
3rd 3 Doyeni ($13)
4th 2 Packing Dragon
Forecast $510
PlaceForecast (5-9) $130, (3-9) $146, (3-5) $18
Tierce $10735
Trio $494
Quartet No winner ($6040 jackpot carried forward to next HK's meeting on 08/10/2017)
Quadro $1808
Yesterday's South Africa race meeting at Vaal was abandoned due to heavy rain and unsafe race track condition.