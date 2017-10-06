Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results

RACE 1

1st 3 Dutch Windmill ($33-$14)

2nd 9 Double Point ($12)

3rd 5 Fruitful Life ($34)

4th 10 Invisible

Forecast $60

PlaceForecast (3-9) $21, (3-5) $48, (5-9) $69

Tierce $1831

Trio $236

Quartet No winner ($6142 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2313.

RACE 2

1st 5 Exceptional Desire ($18-$9)

2nd 12 Sharpmind ($55)

3rd 10 Enjoy Life ($41)

4th 1 I'm A Witness

Forecast $208

PlaceForecast (5-12) $55, (5-10) $45, (10-12) $255

Tierce $3024

Trio $1327

Quartet No winner ($24750 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1398

RACE 3

1st 10 Premium Champion ($17-$7)

2nd 5 King Bountiful ($41)

3rd 8 Happy Rocky ($16)

4th 1 Unique Happiest

Forecast $121

PlaceForecast (5-10) $32, (8-10) $19, (5-8) $78

Tierce $1404

Trio $494

Quartet $41651

Quadro $581

RACE 4

1st 11 Manful Star ($26-$9)

2nd 8 Love Chunghwa ($19)

3rd 7 Cheerfuljet ($17)

4th 4 Planet Star

Forecast $69

PlaceForecast (8-11) $20, (7-11) $17, (7-8) $36

Tierce $771

Trio $298

Quartet $2221

Quadro $600

RACE 5

1st 5 Jumbo Happiness ($15-$8)

2nd 11 Mr Picasso ($12)

3rd 4 Back In Black ($12)

4th 12 Good Companion

Forecast $32

PlaceForecast (5-11) $12, (4-5) $14, (4-11) $19

Tierce $329

Trio $83

Quartet $3559

Quadro $210

RACE 6

1st 3 Star Majestic ($17-$7)

2nd 12 The Sylph ($8)

3rd 4 Razor Quest ($12)

4th 1 Heroic Guru

Forecast $19

PlaceForecast (3-12) $8, (3-4) $11, (4-12) $9

Tierce $228

Trio $31

Quartet $744

Quadro $71

RACE 7

1st 8 Keep Moving ($17-$8)

2nd 3 E-Super ($13)

3rd 12 Silver Spun ($21)

4th 2 Beauty Master

Forecast $36

PlaceForecast (3-8) $15, (8-12) $20, (3-12) $55

Tierce $871

Trio $442

Quartet $3020

Quadro $315

Scratching: 9 Sweetie Barley

RACE 8

1st 9 Pikachu ($400-$74)

2nd 5 Dinozzo ($9)

3rd 3 Doyeni ($13)

4th 2 Packing Dragon

Forecast $510

PlaceForecast (5-9) $130, (3-9) $146, (3-5) $18

Tierce $10735

Trio $494

Quartet No winner ($6040 jackpot carried forward to next HK's meeting on 08/10/2017)

Quadro $1808

Yesterday's South Africa race meeting at Vaal was abandoned due to heavy rain and unsafe race track condition.