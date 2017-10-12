Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 5 Sparkling Talent ($58-$15)

2nd 4 Show Mission ($10)

3rd 3 Rugby Diamond ($20)

4th 9 Glory Horsie

Forecast $66

PlaceForecast (4-5) $18, (3-5) $41, (3-4) $41

Tierce $1565 Trio $215

Quartet No winner ($6672 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $712

RACE 2

1st 12 Happy Fiery Dragon ($70-$17)

2nd 2 Merrygowin ($7)

3rd 5 Richcity Fortune ($38)

4th 4 Multimax

Forecast $34

PlaceForecast (2-12) $13, (5-12) $94, (2-5) $31

Tierce $2303 Trio $343

Quartet $15143

Quadro $546

RACE 3

1st 4 Love Chunghwa ($16-$6)

2nd 2 Very Rich Man ($8)

3rd 3 Roman Impero ($14)

4th 9 Otouto

Forecast $19

PlaceForecast (2-4) $8, (3-4) $11, (2-3) $15

Tierce $251 Trio $80

Quartet $1822 Quadro $369

RACE 4

1st 8 Ho Ho Feel ($35-$10)

2nd 5 Lotus Strikes Back ($8)

3rd 7 King Of Mongolia ($15)

4th 3 Sharp Sailor

Forecast $30

PlaceForecast (5-8) $11, (7-8) $11, (5-7) $18

Tierce $378 Trio $48

Quartet $1376

Quadro $59

RACE 5

1st 10 Gentry ($103-$24)

2nd 2 Speedy Wally ($6)

3rd 6 The Jazz ($13)

4th 3 Excellence

Forecast $49

PlaceForecast (2-10) $18, (6-10) $41, (2-6) $8

Tierce $1007 Trio $155

Quartet No winner ($4754 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $372

RACE 6

1st 4 Gold Land ($108-$30)

2nd 6 Dr Win Win ($14)

3rd 10 Acclaimed Light ($8)

4th 8 Magnetism

Forecast $246

PlaceForecast (4-6) $64, (4-10) $37, (6-10) $14

Tierce $3207 Trio $484

Quartet No winner ($17914 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $1066

Scratching: 9 Sir Redalot

RACE 7

1st 6 Premiere ($11-$6)

2nd 4 Born In China ($14)

3rd 8 Mr Genuine ($12)

4th 1 Archippus

Forecast $28

PlaceForecast (4-6) $10, (6-8) $9, (4-8) $27

Tierce $240 Trio $111

Quartet $1755

Quadro $149

RACE 8

1st 12 Good Companion ($52-$16)

2nd 4 Harbour Alert ($41)

3rd 2 Big Time Baby ($35)

4th 11 Grace Heart

Forecast $345

PlaceForecast (4-12) $92, (2-12) $63, (2-4) $183

Tierce $9473 Trio $9525

Quartet No winner ($5170 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting)

Quadro $2835