Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results
RACE 1
1st 5 Our Honour ($75-$20)
2nd 12 Kim Glory ($10)
3rd 7 Haymaker ($11)
4th 4 Winning Controller
Forecast $92
PlaceForecast (5-12) $28, (5-7) $33, (7-12) $16
Tierce $1280
Trio $601
Quartet $5871
Quadro $370
RACE 2
1st 10 London Master ($31-$9)
2nd 5 Beauty Connection ($17)
3rd 7 Forever Posh ($14)
4th 1 Great Joy
Forecast $79
PlaceForecast (5-10) $24, (7-10) $23, (5-7) $37
Tierce $1524
Trio $414
Quartet No winner ($3270 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $426
RACE 3
1st 4 Wah May Baby ($13-$7)
2nd 6 Polymer Luck ($7)
3rd 1 Grand Harbour ($19)
4th 10 Megatron
Forecast $12
PlaceForecast (4-6) $6, (1-4) $15, (1-6) $19
Tierce $202
Trio $64
Quartet $649
Quadro $50
RACE 4
1st 3 Fruitful Life ($58-$15)
2nd 2 Gold Velvet ($12)
3rd 12 Happy Friendship ($11)
4th 7 Sweet Bean
Forecast $54
PlaceForecast (2-3) $16, (3-12) $19, (2-12) $23
Tierce $790
Trio $113
Quartet No winner ($2278 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $115
RACE 5
1st 3 Generous Heart ($9-$5.10)
2nd 6 Lang Tai Sing ($32)
3rd 12 Kwaichung Brothers ($14)
4th 4 I'm A Witness
Forecast $64
PlaceForecast (3-6) $24, (3-12) $9, (6-12) $51
Tierce $626
Trio $206
Quartet $6383
Quadro $426
Scratching: 10 Salsa Brothers
RACE 6
1st 10 Charity Glory ($23-$8)
2nd 3 Breeders' Star ($18)
3rd 6 Master Albert ($6)
4th 5 Roundabout
Forecast $63
PlaceForecast (3-10) $18, (6-10) $5, (3-6) $12
Tierce $427
Trio $68
Quartet $4094
Quadro $156
RACE 7
1st 7 Who Else But You ($48-$14)
2nd 10 Smart Boy ($7)
3rd 2 Wonderful Journey ($10)
4th 1 Fantastic Feeling
Forecast $35
PlaceForecast (7-10) $12, (2-7) $13, (2-10) $8
Tierce $394
Trio $116
Quartet No winner ($3576 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $64
RACE 8
1st 1 Gonna Run ($22-$8)
2nd 9 Super Form ($8)
3rd 4 Red Marvel ($24)
4th 10 Golden Sleep
Forecast $20
PlaceForecast (1-9) $8, (1-4) $25, (4-9) $21
Tierce $558
Trio $112
Quartet No winner ($17356 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting on 22/10/2017).
Quadro $1767