Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results

RACE 1

1st 5 Our Honour ($75-$20)

2nd 12 Kim Glory ($10)

3rd 7 Haymaker ($11)

4th 4 Winning Controller

Forecast $92

PlaceForecast (5-12) $28, (5-7) $33, (7-12) $16

Tierce $1280

Trio $601

Quartet $5871

Quadro $370

RACE 2

1st 10 London Master ($31-$9)

2nd 5 Beauty Connection ($17)

3rd 7 Forever Posh ($14)

4th 1 Great Joy

Forecast $79

PlaceForecast (5-10) $24, (7-10) $23, (5-7) $37

Tierce $1524

Trio $414

Quartet No winner ($3270 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $426

RACE 3

1st 4 Wah May Baby ($13-$7)

2nd 6 Polymer Luck ($7)

3rd 1 Grand Harbour ($19)

4th 10 Megatron

Forecast $12

PlaceForecast (4-6) $6, (1-4) $15, (1-6) $19

Tierce $202

Trio $64

Quartet $649

Quadro $50

RACE 4

1st 3 Fruitful Life ($58-$15)

2nd 2 Gold Velvet ($12)

3rd 12 Happy Friendship ($11)

4th 7 Sweet Bean

Forecast $54

PlaceForecast (2-3) $16, (3-12) $19, (2-12) $23

Tierce $790

Trio $113

Quartet No winner ($2278 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $115

RACE 5

1st 3 Generous Heart ($9-$5.10)

2nd 6 Lang Tai Sing ($32)

3rd 12 Kwaichung Brothers ($14)

4th 4 I'm A Witness

Forecast $64

PlaceForecast (3-6) $24, (3-12) $9, (6-12) $51

Tierce $626

Trio $206

Quartet $6383

Quadro $426

Scratching: 10 Salsa Brothers

RACE 6

1st 10 Charity Glory ($23-$8)

2nd 3 Breeders' Star ($18)

3rd 6 Master Albert ($6)

4th 5 Roundabout

Forecast $63

PlaceForecast (3-10) $18, (6-10) $5, (3-6) $12

Tierce $427

Trio $68

Quartet $4094

Quadro $156

RACE 7

1st 7 Who Else But You ($48-$14)

2nd 10 Smart Boy ($7)

3rd 2 Wonderful Journey ($10)

4th 1 Fantastic Feeling

Forecast $35

PlaceForecast (7-10) $12, (2-7) $13, (2-10) $8

Tierce $394

Trio $116

Quartet No winner ($3576 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $64

RACE 8

1st 1 Gonna Run ($22-$8)

2nd 9 Super Form ($8)

3rd 4 Red Marvel ($24)

4th 10 Golden Sleep

Forecast $20

PlaceForecast (1-9) $8, (1-4) $25, (4-9) $21

Tierce $558

Trio $112

Quartet No winner ($17356 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting on 22/10/2017).

Quadro $1767