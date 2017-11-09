Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1ST 9 ROCK THE TREE ($54-$15)

2nd 6 Wealthy Fortune ($27)

3rd 5 My Gift ($11)

4th 4 Savannah Wind

Forecast $175 PlaceForecast (6-9) $42, (5-9) $19, (5-6) $45 Tierce $2295

Trio $153 Quartet No winner ($54592 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $802

RACE 2

1ST 2 OCEAN ROAR ($176-$35)

2nd 9 Peace Combination ($9)

3rd 6 Noble De Boy ($7)

4th 3 Holee Money

Forecast $169 PlaceForecast (2-9) $45, (2-6) $51, (6-9) $8 Tierce $2216

Trio $130 Quartet $66550

Quadro $1329

Scratching: 4 Horse Prosperous

RACE 3

1ST 12 STARLOT ($270-$54)

2nd 1 Leisured Feet ($9)

3rd 5 Formula Galore ($7)

4th 8 Salsa Brothers

Forecast $493 PlaceForecast (1-12) $105, (5-12) $58, (1-5) $10 Tierce $5653

Trio $587 Quartet No winner ($4920 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $814

RACE 4

1ST 6 CURLING LUXURY ($43-$14)

2nd 1 Mister Monte ($7)

3rd 4 Polymer Luck ($7)

4th 7 Forever Posh

Forecast $32 PlaceForecast (1-6) $12, (4-6) $11, (1-4) $7 Tierce $255

Trio $24 Quartet $1048 Quadro $46

RACE 5

1ST 2 FANTASTIC EIGHT ($15-$6)

2nd 3 Gamechangers ($35)

3rd 1 Golden Harvest ($19)

4th 10 Smart Boy

Forecast $73 PlaceForecast (2-3) $23, (1-2) $13, (1-3) $49 Tierce $1056

Trio $340 Quartet No winner ($5224 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $492

Scratching: 5 Fairy Twins

RACE 6

1st 8 Bank On Red ($45-$13)

2nd 3 Go Beauty Go ($10)

3rd 1 California Joy ($6)

4th 4 Jade Fortune

Forecast $51 PlaceForecast (3-8) $16, (1-8) $8, (1-3) $7 Tierce $247

Trio $26 Quartet $1657 Quadro $41

RACE 7

1st 7 Who Else But You ($27-$8)

2nd 2 Harbour Alert ($15)

3rd 3 Wonderful Fighter ($20)

4th 6 Triumphant Jewel

Forecast $62 PlaceForecast (2-7) $19, (3-7) $27, (2-3) $27 Tierce $791

Trio $171 Quartet No winner ($3802 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $389

RACE 8

1st 3 Born In China ($28-$9)

2nd 1 Archippus ($21)

3rd 4 House Of Fun ($18)

4th 7 California Whip

Forecast $71 PlaceForecast (1-3) $21, (3-4) $21, (1-4) $46 Tierce $1066

Trio $207 Quartet $8636 Quadro $425