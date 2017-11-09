Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results
RACE 1
1ST 9 ROCK THE TREE ($54-$15)
2nd 6 Wealthy Fortune ($27)
3rd 5 My Gift ($11)
4th 4 Savannah Wind
Forecast $175 PlaceForecast (6-9) $42, (5-9) $19, (5-6) $45 Tierce $2295
Trio $153 Quartet No winner ($54592 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $802
RACE 2
1ST 2 OCEAN ROAR ($176-$35)
2nd 9 Peace Combination ($9)
3rd 6 Noble De Boy ($7)
4th 3 Holee Money
Forecast $169 PlaceForecast (2-9) $45, (2-6) $51, (6-9) $8 Tierce $2216
Trio $130 Quartet $66550
Quadro $1329
Scratching: 4 Horse Prosperous
RACE 3
1ST 12 STARLOT ($270-$54)
2nd 1 Leisured Feet ($9)
3rd 5 Formula Galore ($7)
4th 8 Salsa Brothers
Forecast $493 PlaceForecast (1-12) $105, (5-12) $58, (1-5) $10 Tierce $5653
Trio $587 Quartet No winner ($4920 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $814
RACE 4
1ST 6 CURLING LUXURY ($43-$14)
2nd 1 Mister Monte ($7)
3rd 4 Polymer Luck ($7)
4th 7 Forever Posh
Forecast $32 PlaceForecast (1-6) $12, (4-6) $11, (1-4) $7 Tierce $255
Trio $24 Quartet $1048 Quadro $46
RACE 5
1ST 2 FANTASTIC EIGHT ($15-$6)
2nd 3 Gamechangers ($35)
3rd 1 Golden Harvest ($19)
4th 10 Smart Boy
Forecast $73 PlaceForecast (2-3) $23, (1-2) $13, (1-3) $49 Tierce $1056
Trio $340 Quartet No winner ($5224 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $492
Scratching: 5 Fairy Twins
RACE 6
1st 8 Bank On Red ($45-$13)
2nd 3 Go Beauty Go ($10)
3rd 1 California Joy ($6)
4th 4 Jade Fortune
Forecast $51 PlaceForecast (3-8) $16, (1-8) $8, (1-3) $7 Tierce $247
Trio $26 Quartet $1657 Quadro $41
RACE 7
1st 7 Who Else But You ($27-$8)
2nd 2 Harbour Alert ($15)
3rd 3 Wonderful Fighter ($20)
4th 6 Triumphant Jewel
Forecast $62 PlaceForecast (2-7) $19, (3-7) $27, (2-3) $27 Tierce $791
Trio $171 Quartet No winner ($3802 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $389
RACE 8
1st 3 Born In China ($28-$9)
2nd 1 Archippus ($21)
3rd 4 House Of Fun ($18)
4th 7 California Whip
Forecast $71 PlaceForecast (1-3) $21, (3-4) $21, (1-4) $46 Tierce $1066
Trio $207 Quartet $8636 Quadro $425