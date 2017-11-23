Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results
RACE 1
1st 7 Golden Glory ($98-$24)
2nd 6 Treasure And Gold ($13)
3rd 1 A Fast One ($8)
4th 2 Scarborough Fair
Forecast $181
PlaceForecast (6-7) $49, (1-7) $27, (1-6) $11
Tierce $1727
Trio $207
Quartet $13299
Quadro $864
RACE 2
1st 4 Savannah Wind ($93-$26)
2nd 9 Holy Unicorn ($19)
3rd 6 Telephatia ($13)
4th 11 Loyal Craftsman
Forecast $230
PlaceForecast (4-9) $71, (4-6) $60, (6-9) $29
Tierce $3633
Trio $520
Quartet No winner ($3658 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $902
RACE 3
1st 2 California Aspar ($29-$9)
2nd 8 Showing Character ($13)
3rd 11 Our Honour ($10)
4th 9 Applause
Forecast $73
PlaceForecast (2-8) $24, (2-11) $13, (8-11) $15
Tierce $693
Trio $160
Quartet No winner ($9500 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1039
RACE 4
1st 2 London City ($77-$26)
2nd 12 Happy Happy ($12)
3rd 8 My Blessing ($47)
4th 7 Doctors Delight
Forecast $130
PlaceForecast (2-12) $37, (2-8) $93, (8-12) $68
Tierce $7839
Trio $699
Quartet No winner ($20702 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1824
RACE 5
1st 11 Multigogo ($48-$15)
2nd 9 Charity Wings ($54)
3rd 12 Dutch Windmill ($14)
4th 4 Sangria
Forecast $680
PlaceForecast (9-11) $182, (11-12) $39, (9-12) $125
Tierce $8005
Trio $1862
Quartet No winner ($38762 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $5187
RACE 6
1st 8 Sir Redalot ($19-$8)
2nd 6 Affluence Start ($24)
3rd 3 Blaze Stamina ($23)
4th 2 Jade Theatre
Forecast $99
PlaceForecast (6-8) $26, (3-8) $21, (3-6) $57
Tierce $1396
Trio $327
Quartet $13329
Quadro $549
Scratching: 5 My Beginner's Luck
RACE 7
1st 1 Super Fluke ($35-$13)
2nd 4 Simply Brilliant ($11)
3rd 7 Charity Glory ($8)
4th 10 Star Of Joy
Forecast $51
PlaceForecast (1-4) $20, (1-7) $15, (4-7) $9
Tierce $406
Trio $70
Quartet $588
Quadro $60
RACE 8
1st 5 Magnetism ($60-$16)
2nd 11 Mister Monte ($9)
3rd 4 Bank On Red ($16)
4th 3 Flying Quest
Forecast $58
PlaceForecast (5-11) $19, (4-5) $28, (4-11) $19
Tierce $1009
Trio $253
Quartet No winner ($4782 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting).
Quadro $480
