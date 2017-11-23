Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 7 Golden Glory ($98-$24)

2nd 6 Treasure And Gold ($13)

3rd 1 A Fast One ($8)

4th 2 Scarborough Fair

Forecast $181

PlaceForecast (6-7) $49, (1-7) $27, (1-6) $11

Tierce $1727

Trio $207

Quartet $13299

Quadro $864

RACE 2

1st 4 Savannah Wind ($93-$26)

2nd 9 Holy Unicorn ($19)

3rd 6 Telephatia ($13)

4th 11 Loyal Craftsman

Forecast $230

PlaceForecast (4-9) $71, (4-6) $60, (6-9) $29

Tierce $3633

Trio $520

Quartet No winner ($3658 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $902

RACE 3

1st 2 California Aspar ($29-$9)

2nd 8 Showing Character ($13)

3rd 11 Our Honour ($10)

4th 9 Applause

Forecast $73

PlaceForecast (2-8) $24, (2-11) $13, (8-11) $15

Tierce $693

Trio $160

Quartet No winner ($9500 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1039

RACE 4

1st 2 London City ($77-$26)

2nd 12 Happy Happy ($12)

3rd 8 My Blessing ($47)

4th 7 Doctors Delight

Forecast $130

PlaceForecast (2-12) $37, (2-8) $93, (8-12) $68

Tierce $7839

Trio $699

Quartet No winner ($20702 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1824

RACE 5

1st 11 Multigogo ($48-$15)

2nd 9 Charity Wings ($54)

3rd 12 Dutch Windmill ($14)

4th 4 Sangria

Forecast $680

PlaceForecast (9-11) $182, (11-12) $39, (9-12) $125

Tierce $8005

Trio $1862

Quartet No winner ($38762 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $5187

RACE 6

1st 8 Sir Redalot ($19-$8)

2nd 6 Affluence Start ($24)

3rd 3 Blaze Stamina ($23)

4th 2 Jade Theatre

Forecast $99

PlaceForecast (6-8) $26, (3-8) $21, (3-6) $57

Tierce $1396

Trio $327

Quartet $13329

Quadro $549

Scratching: 5 My Beginner's Luck

RACE 7

1st 1 Super Fluke ($35-$13)

2nd 4 Simply Brilliant ($11)

3rd 7 Charity Glory ($8)

4th 10 Star Of Joy

Forecast $51

PlaceForecast (1-4) $20, (1-7) $15, (4-7) $9

Tierce $406

Trio $70

Quartet $588

Quadro $60

RACE 8

1st 5 Magnetism ($60-$16)

2nd 11 Mister Monte ($9)

3rd 4 Bank On Red ($16)

4th 3 Flying Quest

Forecast $58

PlaceForecast (5-11) $19, (4-5) $28, (4-11) $19

Tierce $1009

Trio $253

Quartet No winner ($4782 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting).

Quadro $480