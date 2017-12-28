Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results
RACE 1
1st 11 Sweet Bean ($26-$10)
2nd 1 Audacity ($9)
3rd 2 City Winner ($33)
4th 7 Pearl Furu
Forecast $31 PlaceForecast (1-11) $11, (2-11) $56, (1-2) $43
Tierce $1377 Trio $229
Quartet $12276 Quadro $256
RACE 2
1st 9 The Champ ($31-$11)
2nd 5 Treasure And Gold ($16)
3rd 8 Idyllic Wind ($11)
4th 1 Raichu
Forecast $76 PlaceForecast (5-9) $25, (8-9) $12, (5-8) $25
Tierce $732 Trio $94
Quartet $2008 Quadro $278
RACE 3
1st 9 Don't Miss ($55-$19)
2nd 7 Destin ($6)
3rd 3 Polymer Luck ($16)
4th 8 Yourthewonforme
Forecast $35 PlaceForecast (7-9) $13, (3-9) $44, (3-7) $10
Tierce $659 Trio $243
Quarte No winner ($4940 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $156
RACE 4
1st 1 Mr Right ($32-$11)
2nd 5 Lucky Lucky ($17)
3rd 6 Zero Hedge ($16)
4th 11 Lunar Zephyr
Forecast $70 PlaceForecast (1-5) $21, (1-6) $21, (5-6) $37 Tierce $1270 Trio $452 Quartet $5604
Quadro $420
RACE 5
1st 9 Born Dragon ($74-$21)
2nd 1 Energetic Class ($20)
3rd 8 Planet Star ($9)
4th 5 Clear Choice
Forecast $239 PlaceForecast (1-9) $73, (8-9) $27, (1-8) $33
Tierce $2564 Trio $474
Quartet No winner ($5092 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $283
RACE 6
1st 1 E-Super ($41-$11)
2nd 11 Circuit King ($9)
3rd 7 Master Albert ($9)
4th 8 Money Boy
Forecast $48 PlaceForecast (1-11) $14, (1-7) $14, (7-11) $11 Tierce $540
Trio $67 Quartet $5751 Quadro $20
RACE 7
1st 6 Imperial Gallantry ($17-$8)
2nd 5 Heroic Guru ($23)
3rd 11 Lotus Breeze ($117)
4th 8 Ishvara
Forecast $72 PlaceForecast (5-6) $25, (6-11) $153, (5-11) $390
Tierce $4594 Trio $543 Quartet No winner ($4388 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $5215
RACE 8
1st 7 Singapore Sling ($32-$12)
2nd 11 Beauty Prince ($19)
3rd 5 Insayshable ($14)
4th 2 California Whip
Forecast $115 PlaceForecast (7-11) $37, (5-7) $20, (5-11) $32
Tierce $1595 Trio $217
Quartet No winner ($16212 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting) Quadro $242
