Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results

RACE 1

1st 11 Sweet Bean ($26-$10)

2nd 1 Audacity ($9)

3rd 2 City Winner ($33)

4th 7 Pearl Furu

Forecast $31 PlaceForecast (1-11) $11, (2-11) $56, (1-2) $43

Tierce $1377 Trio $229

Quartet $12276 Quadro $256

RACE 2

1st 9 The Champ ($31-$11)

2nd 5 Treasure And Gold ($16)

3rd 8 Idyllic Wind ($11)

4th 1 Raichu

Forecast $76 PlaceForecast (5-9) $25, (8-9) $12, (5-8) $25

Tierce $732 Trio $94

Quartet $2008 Quadro $278

RACE 3

1st 9 Don't Miss ($55-$19)

2nd 7 Destin ($6)

3rd 3 Polymer Luck ($16)

4th 8 Yourthewonforme

Forecast $35 PlaceForecast (7-9) $13, (3-9) $44, (3-7) $10

Tierce $659 Trio $243

Quarte No winner ($4940 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $156

RACE 4

1st 1 Mr Right ($32-$11)

2nd 5 Lucky Lucky ($17)

3rd 6 Zero Hedge ($16)

4th 11 Lunar Zephyr

Forecast $70 PlaceForecast (1-5) $21, (1-6) $21, (5-6) $37 Tierce $1270 Trio $452 Quartet $5604

Quadro $420

RACE 5

1st 9 Born Dragon ($74-$21)

2nd 1 Energetic Class ($20)

3rd 8 Planet Star ($9)

4th 5 Clear Choice

Forecast $239 PlaceForecast (1-9) $73, (8-9) $27, (1-8) $33

Tierce $2564 Trio $474

Quartet No winner ($5092 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $283

RACE 6

1st 1 E-Super ($41-$11)

2nd 11 Circuit King ($9)

3rd 7 Master Albert ($9)

4th 8 Money Boy

Forecast $48 PlaceForecast (1-11) $14, (1-7) $14, (7-11) $11 Tierce $540

Trio $67 Quartet $5751 Quadro $20

RACE 7

1st 6 Imperial Gallantry ($17-$8)

2nd 5 Heroic Guru ($23)

3rd 11 Lotus Breeze ($117)

4th 8 Ishvara

Forecast $72 PlaceForecast (5-6) $25, (6-11) $153, (5-11) $390

Tierce $4594 Trio $543 Quartet No winner ($4388 jackpot carried forward to next race) Quadro $5215

RACE 8

1st 7 Singapore Sling ($32-$12)

2nd 11 Beauty Prince ($19)

3rd 5 Insayshable ($14)

4th 2 California Whip

Forecast $115 PlaceForecast (7-11) $37, (5-7) $20, (5-11) $32

Tierce $1595 Trio $217

Quartet No winner ($16212 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting) Quadro $242