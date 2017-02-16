YESTERDAY'S HONG KONG (HAPPY VALLEY) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 3 Ocean Roar ($26-$9)
2nd 2 Beauty Connection ($6)
3rd 5 Hot Hot Pepper ($12)
4th 6 Trendiful
Forecast $12.
Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (3-5) $12, (2-5) $8.
Tierce $147.
Trio $17.
Quartet $442.
Quadro $57.
RACE 2
1st 12 Megatron ($52-$19)
2nd 1 Grand Harbour ($11)
3rd 8 Mutual Joy ($12)
4th 2 Casa Master
Forecast $73.
Place Forecast (1-12) $23, (8-12) $29, (1-8) $19.
Tierce $769.
Trio $304.
Quartet No winner ($3186 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $523.
RACE 3
1st 11 Unicorn ($78-$20)
2nd 4 Spicy Sure ($15)
3rd 2 Friends Of Ka Ying ($8)
4th 5 Ensuring
Forecast $240.
Place Forecast (4-11) $56, (2-11) $19, (2-4) $17.
Tierce $2100.
Trio $395.
Quartet No winner ($10504 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $439.
RACE 4
1st 7 Gracydad ($8-$5.10)
2nd 3 Healthy Luck ($25)
3rd 6 Amazing Feeling ($13)
4th 2 Wild Boy
Forecast $34.
Place Forecast (3-7) $13, (6-7) $7, (3-6) $54.
Tierce $293.
Trio $99.
Quartet $2803.
Quadro $267.
RACE 5
1st 9 Hella Hedge ($125-$26)
2nd 5 Flying Tourbillon ($35)
3rd 4 Time Warp ($17)
4th 1 Love Shock
Forecast $468.
Place Forecast (5-9) $98, (4-9) $74, (4-5) $98.
Tierce $8384.
Trio $682.
Quartet No winner ($6024 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $594.
RACE 6
1st 8 Blocker Dee ($17-$11)
1st 12 Sea Jade ($5.30-$6)
3rd 1 Lucky Year ($8)
4th 5 Archippus
Forecast $12.
Place Forecast (8-12) $6, (1-8) $12, (1-12) $4.
Tierce (8-12-1) $80, (12-8-1) $38.
Trio $25.
Quartet (8-12-1-5) $372, (12-8-1-5) $156.
Quadro $31.
Scratching: 3 Born In China.
RACE 7
1st 7 Packing Dragon ($42-$13)
2nd 1 Circuit Land ($15)
3rd 10 Dynamism ($23)
4th 9 Super Lifeline
Forecast $77.
Place Forecast (1-7) $25, (7-10) $38, (1-10) $40.
Tierce $1572.
Trio $316.
Quartet No winner ($5802 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1290.