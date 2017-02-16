YESTERDAY'S HONG KONG (HAPPY VALLEY) RESULTS

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 3 Ocean Roar ($26-$9)

2nd 2 Beauty Connection ($6)

3rd 5 Hot Hot Pepper ($12)

4th 6 Trendiful

Forecast $12.

Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (3-5) $12, (2-5) $8.

Tierce $147.

Trio $17.

Quartet $442.

Quadro $57.

RACE 2

1st 12 Megatron ($52-$19)

2nd 1 Grand Harbour ($11)

3rd 8 Mutual Joy ($12)

4th 2 Casa Master

Forecast $73.

Place Forecast (1-12) $23, (8-12) $29, (1-8) $19.

Tierce $769.

Trio $304.

Quartet No winner ($3186 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $523.

RACE 3

1st 11 Unicorn ($78-$20)

2nd 4 Spicy Sure ($15)

3rd 2 Friends Of Ka Ying ($8)

4th 5 Ensuring

Forecast $240.

Place Forecast (4-11) $56, (2-11) $19, (2-4) $17.

Tierce $2100.

Trio $395.

Quartet No winner ($10504 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $439.

RACE 4

1st 7 Gracydad ($8-$5.10)

2nd 3 Healthy Luck ($25)

3rd 6 Amazing Feeling ($13)

4th 2 Wild Boy

Forecast $34.

Place Forecast (3-7) $13, (6-7) $7, (3-6) $54.

Tierce $293.

Trio $99.

Quartet $2803.

Quadro $267.

RACE 5

1st 9 Hella Hedge ($125-$26)

2nd 5 Flying Tourbillon ($35)

3rd 4 Time Warp ($17)

4th 1 Love Shock

Forecast $468.

Place Forecast (5-9) $98, (4-9) $74, (4-5) $98.

Tierce $8384.

Trio $682.

Quartet No winner ($6024 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $594.

RACE 6

1st 8 Blocker Dee ($17-$11)

1st 12 Sea Jade ($5.30-$6)

3rd 1 Lucky Year ($8)

4th 5 Archippus

Forecast $12.

Place Forecast (8-12) $6, (1-8) $12, (1-12) $4.

Tierce (8-12-1) $80, (12-8-1) $38.

Trio $25.

Quartet (8-12-1-5) $372, (12-8-1-5) $156.

Quadro $31.

Scratching: 3 Born In China.

RACE 7

1st 7 Packing Dragon ($42-$13)

2nd 1 Circuit Land ($15)

3rd 10 Dynamism ($23)

4th 9 Super Lifeline

Forecast $77.

Place Forecast (1-7) $25, (7-10) $38, (1-10) $40.

Tierce $1572.

Trio $316.

Quartet No winner ($5802 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1290.