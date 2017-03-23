Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 6 King Winsa ($34-$9)

2nd 4 Five Stars Agent ($8)

3rd 1 Letsgofree ($13)

4th 2 Agiaal

Forecast $26. Place Forecast (4-6) $10, (1-6) $20, (1-4) $12.

Tierce $343. Trio $64.

Quartet $517. Quadro $30.

RACE 2

1st 1 Circuit King ($9-$5.10)

2nd 4 Bear Chum ($8)

3rd 11 Kwaichung Brothers ($24)

4th 9 Ray Of Gold

Forecast $10. Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (1-11) $14, (4-11) $38.

Tierce $169. Trio $55.

Quartet $2817. Quadro $213.

RACE 3

1st 8 See Me Now ($74-$24)

2nd 2 Game Of Fun ($10)

3rd 7 Bumble Baby ($8)

4th 12 Confucius Spirit

Forecast $144. Place Forecast (2-8) $41, (7-8) $26, (2-7) $7.

Tierce $1864. Trio $200.

Quartet $4490. Quadro $681.

RACE 4

1st 7 Good Choice ($46-$14)

2nd 8 Sum Win Dragon ($10)

3rd 1 Super Form ($11)

4th 12 Eastern Prowess

Forecast $56. Place Forecast (7-8) $22, (1-7) $21, (1-8) $12.

Tierce $1051. Trio $155.

Quartet No winner ($3782 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1729.

RACE 5

1st 1 Mr Genuine ($25-$9)

2nd 12 Powermax ($7)

3rd 8 Generous Heart ($6)

4th 2 Diego Kosta

Forecast $19. Place Forecast (1-12) $7, (1-8) $7, (8-12) $6.

Tierce $138. Trio $25.

Quartet $581. Quadro $13.

RACE 6

1st 10 Lotus Breeze ($18-$7)

2nd 2 Beauty Kingdom ($20)

3rd 6 Amazing ($21)

4th 12 Wild Boy

Forecast $56. Place Forecast (2-10) $20, (6-10) $22, (2-6) $80.

Tierce $887. Trio $145.

Quartet No winner ($4436 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $373.