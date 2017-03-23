Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) results
Results of Hong Kong Races 7 & 8 were not available at press time. For the full results, visit www.tnp.sg
RACE 1
1st 6 King Winsa ($34-$9)
2nd 4 Five Stars Agent ($8)
3rd 1 Letsgofree ($13)
4th 2 Agiaal
Forecast $26. Place Forecast (4-6) $10, (1-6) $20, (1-4) $12.
Tierce $343. Trio $64.
Quartet $517. Quadro $30.
RACE 2
1st 1 Circuit King ($9-$5.10)
2nd 4 Bear Chum ($8)
3rd 11 Kwaichung Brothers ($24)
4th 9 Ray Of Gold
Forecast $10. Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (1-11) $14, (4-11) $38.
Tierce $169. Trio $55.
Quartet $2817. Quadro $213.
RACE 3
1st 8 See Me Now ($74-$24)
2nd 2 Game Of Fun ($10)
3rd 7 Bumble Baby ($8)
4th 12 Confucius Spirit
Forecast $144. Place Forecast (2-8) $41, (7-8) $26, (2-7) $7.
Tierce $1864. Trio $200.
Quartet $4490. Quadro $681.
RACE 4
1st 7 Good Choice ($46-$14)
2nd 8 Sum Win Dragon ($10)
3rd 1 Super Form ($11)
4th 12 Eastern Prowess
Forecast $56. Place Forecast (7-8) $22, (1-7) $21, (1-8) $12.
Tierce $1051. Trio $155.
Quartet No winner ($3782 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1729.
RACE 5
1st 1 Mr Genuine ($25-$9)
2nd 12 Powermax ($7)
3rd 8 Generous Heart ($6)
4th 2 Diego Kosta
Forecast $19. Place Forecast (1-12) $7, (1-8) $7, (8-12) $6.
Tierce $138. Trio $25.
Quartet $581. Quadro $13.
RACE 6
1st 10 Lotus Breeze ($18-$7)
2nd 2 Beauty Kingdom ($20)
3rd 6 Amazing ($21)
4th 12 Wild Boy
Forecast $56. Place Forecast (2-10) $20, (6-10) $22, (2-6) $80.
Tierce $887. Trio $145.
Quartet No winner ($4436 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $373.