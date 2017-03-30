Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) Results
RACE 1
1st 2 Mr Kool ($116-$25)
2nd 6 Golden Partners ($7)
3rd 10 Always Wongchoy ($47)
4th 5 Fun Manager
Forecast $77.
PlaceForecast (2-6) $27, (2-10) $187, (6-10) $48.
Tierce $7228.
Trio $670.
Quartet No winner ($7358 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $2480.
RACE 2
1st 9 Giddy Giddy ($50-$11)
2nd 4 Golden Glory ($9)
3rd 1 Haymaker ($10)
4th 6 Show Mission
Forecast $68.
PlaceForecast (4-9) $19, (1-9) $17, (1-4) $16.
Tierce $858.
Trio $94.
Quartet $2547.
Quadro $30.
RACE 3
1st 7 Young Empire ($41-$13)
2nd 11 Victor Emperor ($7)
3rd 4 Hot Hot Pepper ($8)
4th 5 Nashashuk
Forecast $18.
PlaceForecast (7-11) $9, (4-7) $17, (4-11) $7.
Tierce $268.
Trio $25.
Quartet $274.
Quadro $36.
RACE 4
1st 12 Sum Win Dragon ($40-$12)
2nd 3 Amazing Feeling ($8)
3rd 10 Formula Galore ($22)
4th 2 Never Better
Forecast $37.
PlaceForecast (3-12) $13, (10-12) $37, (3-10) $23.
Tierce $964.
Trio $249.
Quartet No winner ($7120 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $600.
RACE 5
1st 3 Jumbo Happiness ($14-$6)
2nd 7 Showing Character ($12)
3rd 8 Gold Talent ($42)
4th 12 Ray Of Gold
Forecast $21.
PlaceForecast (3-7) $8, (3-8) $32, (7-8) $56.
Tierce $794.
Trio $670.
Quartet No winner ($20460 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1269.
RACE 6
1st 9 Travel Comforts ($44-$10)
2nd 4 Wayfoong Vinnie ($7)
3rd 8 Thor The Greatest ($11)
4th 5 Ace King
Forecast $30.
Place Forecast (4-9) $11, (8-9) $18, (4-8) $8.
Tierce $492.
Trio $32.
Quartet $2668.
Quadro $30.