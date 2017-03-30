Yesterday's Hong Kong (Happy Valley) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 2 Mr Kool ($116-$25)

2nd 6 Golden Partners ($7)

3rd 10 Always Wongchoy ($47)

4th 5 Fun Manager

Forecast $77.

PlaceForecast (2-6) $27, (2-10) $187, (6-10) $48.

Tierce $7228.

Trio $670.

Quartet No winner ($7358 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2480.

RACE 2

1st 9 Giddy Giddy ($50-$11)

2nd 4 Golden Glory ($9)

3rd 1 Haymaker ($10)

4th 6 Show Mission

Forecast $68.

PlaceForecast (4-9) $19, (1-9) $17, (1-4) $16.

Tierce $858.

Trio $94.

Quartet $2547.

Quadro $30.

RACE 3

1st 7 Young Empire ($41-$13)

2nd 11 Victor Emperor ($7)

3rd 4 Hot Hot Pepper ($8)

4th 5 Nashashuk

Forecast $18.

PlaceForecast (7-11) $9, (4-7) $17, (4-11) $7.

Tierce $268.

Trio $25.

Quartet $274.

Quadro $36.

RACE 4

1st 12 Sum Win Dragon ($40-$12)

2nd 3 Amazing Feeling ($8)

3rd 10 Formula Galore ($22)

4th 2 Never Better

Forecast $37.

PlaceForecast (3-12) $13, (10-12) $37, (3-10) $23.

Tierce $964.

Trio $249.

Quartet No winner ($7120 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $600.

RACE 5

1st 3 Jumbo Happiness ($14-$6)

2nd 7 Showing Character ($12)

3rd 8 Gold Talent ($42)

4th 12 Ray Of Gold

Forecast $21.

PlaceForecast (3-7) $8, (3-8) $32, (7-8) $56.

Tierce $794.

Trio $670.

Quartet No winner ($20460 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1269.

RACE 6

1st 9 Travel Comforts ($44-$10)

2nd 4 Wayfoong Vinnie ($7)

3rd 8 Thor The Greatest ($11)

4th 5 Ace King

Forecast $30.

Place Forecast (4-9) $11, (8-9) $18, (4-8) $8.

Tierce $492.

Trio $32.

Quartet $2668.

Quadro $30.