Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin)
RACE 1
1st 2 Green Dispatch ($14-$6)
2nd 6 Lotus Strikes Back ($6)
3rd 7 Happy Rocky ($31)
4th 4 Jolly Gene
Forecast $10.
PlaceForecast (2-6) $4, (2-7) $26, (6-7) $29. Tierce $268. Trio $77.
Quartet $750. Quadro $39.
RACE 2
1st 5 Zero Hedge ($9-$6)
2nd 11 Lunar Zephyr ($15)
3rd 10 Winfull Patrol ($10)
4th 8 Godspeed
Forecast $22.
PlaceForecast (5-11) $10, (5-10) $6, (10-11) $20. Tierce $155. Trio $56.
Quartet $1243. Quadro $281.
RACE 3
1st 7 Electric Lightning ($20-$8)
2nd 4 Happy And Healthy ($7)
3rd 10 Win For Charity ($102)
4th 14 Je Pense
Forecast $18.
PlaceForecast (4-7) $7, (7-10) $139, (4-10) $122. Tierce $1486. Trio $593.
Quartet No winner ($4012 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($8014 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 4
1st 4 Dukedom ($54-$18)
2nd 10 Sir Redalot ($14)
3rd 11 Diamond Dragon ($45)
4th 1 Mighty Maverick
Forecast $132.
PlaceForecast (4-10) $39, (4-11) $126, (10-11) $77.
Tierce $6000. Trio $2661.
Quartet No winner ($16386 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $807.
Scratching: 5 Dr Win Win
RACE 5
1st 4 My Darling ($9-$5.10)
2nd 8 Hang's Decision ($12)
3rd 10 Baba Mama ($12)
4th 12 Star Majestic
Forecast $13.
PlaceForecast (4-8) $5, (4-10) $7, (8-10) $17. Tierce $67. Trio $20.
Quartet $1877. Quadro $106.
Scratching: 5 Santa Fe Sun
RACE 6
1st 6 C P Power ($30-$10)
2nd 4 Such A Happiness ($9)
3rd 7 Good For You ($39)
4th 2 Relentless Me
Forecast $30.
PlaceForecast (4-6) $12, (6-7) $45, (4-7) $45.
Tierce $1487. Trio $182.
Quartet No winner ($3542 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $144.
RACE 7
1st 1 Werther ($15-$6)
2nd 2 Blazing Speed ($9)
3rd 4 Eagle Way ($5.10)
4th 6 Helene Charisma
Forecast $17.
PlaceForecast (1-2) $5, (1-4) $3, (2-4) $6.
Tierce $62. Trio $13.
Quartet $206. Quadro $11.
RACE 8
1st 6 Lucky Year ($448-$59)
2nd 7 D B Pin ($7)
3rd 4 Thewizardofoz ($13)
4th 9 Magic Legend
Forecast $238.
PlaceForecast (6-7) $55, (4-6) $139, (4-7) $17.
Tierce $8326. Trio $482.
Quartet No winner ($13932 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $332.
RACE 9
1st 7 Penang Hall ($14-$6)
2nd 4 Green Card ($7)
3rd 12 High And Mighty ($21)
4th 10 Bank On Red
Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (4-7) $4, (7-12) $17, (4-12) $23. Tierce $200.
Trio $67. Quartet $1663. Quadro $105.
RACE 10
1st 10 Shamal ($42-$12)
2nd 11 Flying Tourbillon ($78)
3rd 1 Line Seeker ($16)
4th 6 Momentum Lucky
Forecast $557.
PlaceForecast (10-11) $139, (1-10) $10, (1-11) $170. Tierce $6788. Trio $845.
Quartet No winner ($5574 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting).
Quadro No winner ($7286 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting).