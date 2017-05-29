Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin)

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 2 Green Dispatch ($14-$6)

2nd 6 Lotus Strikes Back ($6)

3rd 7 Happy Rocky ($31)

4th 4 Jolly Gene

Forecast $10.

PlaceForecast (2-6) $4, (2-7) $26, (6-7) $29. Tierce $268. Trio $77.

Quartet $750. Quadro $39.

RACE 2

1st 5 Zero Hedge ($9-$6)

2nd 11 Lunar Zephyr ($15)

3rd 10 Winfull Patrol ($10)

4th 8 Godspeed

Forecast $22.

PlaceForecast (5-11) $10, (5-10) $6, (10-11) $20. Tierce $155. Trio $56.

Quartet $1243. Quadro $281.

RACE 3

1st 7 Electric Lightning ($20-$8)

2nd 4 Happy And Healthy ($7)

3rd 10 Win For Charity ($102)

4th 14 Je Pense

Forecast $18.

PlaceForecast (4-7) $7, (7-10) $139, (4-10) $122. Tierce $1486. Trio $593.

Quartet No winner ($4012 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($8014 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 4

1st 4 Dukedom ($54-$18)

2nd 10 Sir Redalot ($14)

3rd 11 Diamond Dragon ($45)

4th 1 Mighty Maverick

Forecast $132.

PlaceForecast (4-10) $39, (4-11) $126, (10-11) $77.

Tierce $6000. Trio $2661.

Quartet No winner ($16386 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $807.

Scratching: 5 Dr Win Win

RACE 5

1st 4 My Darling ($9-$5.10)

2nd 8 Hang's Decision ($12)

3rd 10 Baba Mama ($12)

4th 12 Star Majestic

Forecast $13.

PlaceForecast (4-8) $5, (4-10) $7, (8-10) $17. Tierce $67. Trio $20.

Quartet $1877. Quadro $106.

Scratching: 5 Santa Fe Sun

RACE 6

1st 6 C P Power ($30-$10)

2nd 4 Such A Happiness ($9)

3rd 7 Good For You ($39)

4th 2 Relentless Me

Forecast $30.

PlaceForecast (4-6) $12, (6-7) $45, (4-7) $45.

Tierce $1487. Trio $182.

Quartet No winner ($3542 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $144.

RACE 7

1st 1 Werther ($15-$6)

2nd 2 Blazing Speed ($9)

3rd 4 Eagle Way ($5.10)

4th 6 Helene Charisma

Forecast $17.

PlaceForecast (1-2) $5, (1-4) $3, (2-4) $6.

Tierce $62. Trio $13.

Quartet $206. Quadro $11.

RACE 8

1st 6 Lucky Year ($448-$59)

2nd 7 D B Pin ($7)

3rd 4 Thewizardofoz ($13)

4th 9 Magic Legend

Forecast $238.

PlaceForecast (6-7) $55, (4-6) $139, (4-7) $17.

Tierce $8326. Trio $482.

Quartet No winner ($13932 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $332.

RACE 9

1st 7 Penang Hall ($14-$6)

2nd 4 Green Card ($7)

3rd 12 High And Mighty ($21)

4th 10 Bank On Red

Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (4-7) $4, (7-12) $17, (4-12) $23. Tierce $200.

Trio $67. Quartet $1663. Quadro $105.

RACE 10

1st 10 Shamal ($42-$12)

2nd 11 Flying Tourbillon ($78)

3rd 1 Line Seeker ($16)

4th 6 Momentum Lucky

Forecast $557.

PlaceForecast (10-11) $139, (1-10) $10, (1-11) $170. Tierce $6788. Trio $845.

Quartet No winner ($5574 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting).

Quadro No winner ($7286 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting).