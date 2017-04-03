Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 8 Sam's Love ($30-$9)

2nd 1 Fantastic Eight ($5.10)

3rd 6 Hurricane Hunter ($20)

4th 5 Master Viking Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (1-8) $4, (6-8) $24, (1-6) $9.

Tierce $160. Trio $23.

Quartet $372. Quadro $35.

RACE 2

1st 1 Red Horse ($35-$13)

2nd 5 Rewarding Flyer ($10)

3rd 7 Be There Ahead ($72)

4th 4 Hastily Feet Forecast $53. PlaceForecast (1-5) $18, (1-7) $163, (5-7) $133.

Tierce $5485. Trio No winner ($10700 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quartet No winner ($2958 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $705.

RACE 3

1st 4 Orionids ($26-$7)

2nd 10 Such A Happiness ($7)

3rd 13 Starlight ($17)

4th 1 Jumbo Luck Forecast $15. PlaceForecast (4-10) $6, (4-13) $18, (10-13) $16.

Tierce $383. Trio $147.

Quartet No winner ($6714 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $30.

RACE 4

1st 14 Noble De Love ($53-$16)

2nd 6 Doctors Delight ($12)

3rd 9 C P Power ($8)

4th 11 Ambitious Heart Forecast $130. PlaceForecast (6-14) $25, (9-14) $16, (6-9) $23.

Tierce $1998. Trio $288.

Quartet No winner ($16778 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $96.

RACE 5

1st 4 Big Flash ($56-$17)

2nd 11 Lucky Guy ($7)

3rd 14 Money Boy ($6)

4th 6 Winwin Ruby Forecast $43. PlaceForecast (4-11) $19, (4-14) $17, (11-14) $7.

Tierce $534. Trio $67.

Quartet $25902. Quadro $744.

RACE 6

1st 7 Everest ($22-$9)

2nd 1 Care Free Prince ($10)

3rd 11 Metallic Star ($25)

4th 2 Superior Boy Forecast $37. PlaceForecast (1-7) $13, (7-11) $18, (1-11) $33.

Tierce $559. Trio $89.

Quartet No winner ($2420 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $249.

RACE 7

1st 8 Kingsfield ($40-$9)

2nd 9 Regency Bo Bo ($5.10)

3rd 1 Convincible ($11)

4th 4 Pretty Bauhinia Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (8-9) $5, (1-8) $11, (1-9) $6. Tierce $140. Trio $19.

Quartet No winner ($7540 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $193.

RACE 8

1st 6 Bravo Watchman ($11-$6)

2nd 7 Winston's Lad ($7)

3rd 13 Wushu Champion ($33)

4th 2 Dr Listening Forecast $11. PlaceForecast (6-7) $5, (6-13) $23, (7-13) $38.

Tierce $242. Trio $103.

Quartet $936. Quadro $70.

RACE 9

1st 2 Western Express ($15-$7)

2nd 4 New Asia Sunrise ($14)

3rd 1 Jolly Banner ($6)

4th 11 Keen Venture Forecast $36. PlaceForecast (2-4) $11, (1-2) $4, (1-4) $11. Tierce $202. Trio $37.

Quartet $1616. Quadro $64.

RACE 10

1st 1 General Sherman ($17-$8)

2nd 8 Victory Boys ($13)

3rd 3 Home Run ($15)

4th 10 King Of Mongolia Forecast $35. PlaceForecast (1-8) $12, (1-3) $15, (3-8) $29.

Tierce $483. Trio $68.

Quartet No winner ($4344 jackpot carried foward to next HK meeting).

Quadro $536.