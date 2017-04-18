YESTERDAY'S HONG KONG (SHA TIN) RESULTS

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 6 Amusing City ($36-$17)

2nd 3 Lucky Master ($6)

3rd 1 Confucius Warrior (no 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Riverside Bird

Forecast $20.

Tierce $71.

Trio $9.

Quartet $869.

Quadro $15.

RACE 2

1st 1 Amazing Always ($31-$10)

2nd 12 Yourthewonforme ($13)

3rd 6 Rewarding Flyer ($6)

4th 5 Young Dreamer

Forecast $68. PlaceForecast (1-12) $21, (1-6) $9, (6-12) $13.

Tierce $511. Trio $52.

Quartet No winner ($2126 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $3501.

RACE 3

1st 12 Gorgeous Again ($38-$11)

2nd 1 Fancy Music ($8)

3rd 5 Ashkiyr ($32)

4th 2 Unique Happiest

Forecast $25. PlaceForecast (1-12) $9, (5-12) $58, (1-5) $34.

Tierce $909. Trio $117.

Quartet No winner ($4770 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $456.

RACE 4

1st 10 London City ($49-$14)

2nd 7 Multigogo ($7)

3rd 1 Endearing ($14)

4th 5 Vital Spring

Forecast $28. PlaceForecast (7-10) $11, (1-10) $24, (1-7) $12.

Tierce $556. Trio $197.

Quartet $3300.

Quadro $244.

RACE 5

1st 8 Happy And Healthy ($37-$12)

2nd 1 City Legend ($8)

3rd 2 Merrygowin ($8)

4th 6 Laugh Out Loud

Forecast $33. PlaceForecast (1-8) $14, (2-8) $14, (1-2) $5.

Tierce $375.

Trio $34.

Quartet $1314.

Quadro $66.

RACE 6

1st 10 Thor The Greatest ($62-$16)

2nd 6 Winston's Lad ($7)

3rd 4 Tang Fleming ($14)

4th 3 Happy Bao Bei

Forecast $38. PlaceForecast (6-10) $14, (4-10) $31, (4-6) $14.

Tierce $992. Trio $126.

Quartet No winner ($4302 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1532

RACE 7

1st 5 Lucky Guy ($25-$9)

2nd 11 Pakistan Baby ($41)

3rd 9 Vara Pearl ($20)

4th 2 Hair Trigger

Forecast $170. PlaceForecast (5-11) $55, (5-9) $21, (9-11) $90.

Tierce $1516. Trio $248.

Quartet No winner ($12738 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1517.

RACE 8

1st 3 Magic Legend ($14-$6)

2nd 1 Strathmore ($18)

3rd 4 Line Seeker ($11)

4th 8 Pablosky

Forecast $50. PlaceForecast (1-3) $17, (3-4) $8, (1-4) $24.

Tierce $263. Trio $62.

Quartet $11980.

Quadro $518.

RACE 9

1st 9 Razor Quest ($96-$20)

2nd 5 Royal Performer ($14)

3rd 8 Penang Hall ($8)

4th 14 Rattan

Forecast $149. PlaceForecast (5-9) $37, (8-9) $17, (5-8) $16.

Tierce $1402. Trio $116.

Quartet $6356.

Quadro $217.

RACE 10:

1st 6 Sunny Way ($134-$36)

2nd 4 Lucky Double Eight ($67)

3rd 7 World Record ($7)

4th 13 Smiling Charm

Forecast $1034. PlaceForecast (4-6) $356, (6-7) $44, (4-7) $58.

Tierce $10880. Trio $505.

Quartet No winner ($7298 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting).

Quadro $1180.