YESTERDAY'S HONG KONG (SHA TIN) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 6 Amusing City ($36-$17)
2nd 3 Lucky Master ($6)
3rd 1 Confucius Warrior (no 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Riverside Bird
Forecast $20.
Tierce $71.
Trio $9.
Quartet $869.
Quadro $15.
RACE 2
1st 1 Amazing Always ($31-$10)
2nd 12 Yourthewonforme ($13)
3rd 6 Rewarding Flyer ($6)
4th 5 Young Dreamer
Forecast $68. PlaceForecast (1-12) $21, (1-6) $9, (6-12) $13.
Tierce $511. Trio $52.
Quartet No winner ($2126 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $3501.
RACE 3
1st 12 Gorgeous Again ($38-$11)
2nd 1 Fancy Music ($8)
3rd 5 Ashkiyr ($32)
4th 2 Unique Happiest
Forecast $25. PlaceForecast (1-12) $9, (5-12) $58, (1-5) $34.
Tierce $909. Trio $117.
Quartet No winner ($4770 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $456.
RACE 4
1st 10 London City ($49-$14)
2nd 7 Multigogo ($7)
3rd 1 Endearing ($14)
4th 5 Vital Spring
Forecast $28. PlaceForecast (7-10) $11, (1-10) $24, (1-7) $12.
Tierce $556. Trio $197.
Quartet $3300.
Quadro $244.
RACE 5
1st 8 Happy And Healthy ($37-$12)
2nd 1 City Legend ($8)
3rd 2 Merrygowin ($8)
4th 6 Laugh Out Loud
Forecast $33. PlaceForecast (1-8) $14, (2-8) $14, (1-2) $5.
Tierce $375.
Trio $34.
Quartet $1314.
Quadro $66.
RACE 6
1st 10 Thor The Greatest ($62-$16)
2nd 6 Winston's Lad ($7)
3rd 4 Tang Fleming ($14)
4th 3 Happy Bao Bei
Forecast $38. PlaceForecast (6-10) $14, (4-10) $31, (4-6) $14.
Tierce $992. Trio $126.
Quartet No winner ($4302 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1532
RACE 7
1st 5 Lucky Guy ($25-$9)
2nd 11 Pakistan Baby ($41)
3rd 9 Vara Pearl ($20)
4th 2 Hair Trigger
Forecast $170. PlaceForecast (5-11) $55, (5-9) $21, (9-11) $90.
Tierce $1516. Trio $248.
Quartet No winner ($12738 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1517.
RACE 8
1st 3 Magic Legend ($14-$6)
2nd 1 Strathmore ($18)
3rd 4 Line Seeker ($11)
4th 8 Pablosky
Forecast $50. PlaceForecast (1-3) $17, (3-4) $8, (1-4) $24.
Tierce $263. Trio $62.
Quartet $11980.
Quadro $518.
RACE 9
1st 9 Razor Quest ($96-$20)
2nd 5 Royal Performer ($14)
3rd 8 Penang Hall ($8)
4th 14 Rattan
Forecast $149. PlaceForecast (5-9) $37, (8-9) $17, (5-8) $16.
Tierce $1402. Trio $116.
Quartet $6356.
Quadro $217.
RACE 10:
1st 6 Sunny Way ($134-$36)
2nd 4 Lucky Double Eight ($67)
3rd 7 World Record ($7)
4th 13 Smiling Charm
Forecast $1034. PlaceForecast (4-6) $356, (6-7) $44, (4-7) $58.
Tierce $10880. Trio $505.
Quartet No winner ($7298 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting).
Quadro $1180.