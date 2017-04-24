Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

RACE 1

1st 3 Jimson The Famous ($19-$8) 2nd 4 Fortune Brothers ($42) 3rd 2 Forever Fun ($13) 4th 12 Le Pegase. Forecast $139. PlaceForecast (3-4) $39, (2-3) $12, (2-4) $76. Tierce $1622. Trio $427. Quartet No Winner ($56648 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $6104.

RACE 2

1st 2 Keep Moving ($21-$8) 2nd 6 Strathclyde ($7) 3rd 8 Nice Fandango ($7) 4th 13 St Yazin. Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (2-6) $9, (2-8) $10, (6-8) $9. Tierce $148. Trio $27.

Quartet $11729. Quadro $352.

RACE 3

1st 7 Good Fit ($32-$10) 2nd 1 Top Ace ($37) 3rd 12 Curling Luxury ($13) 4th 13 Noted Performer. Forecast $153. PlaceForecast (1-7) $45, (7-12) $17, (1-12) $72. Tierce $4355. Trio $857. Quartet No winner ($3604 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($5948 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 4

1st 4 Imperial Seal ($28-$9) 2nd 6 Super Talent ($11) 3rd 7 Cape The Faith ($64)

4th 11 Crown Avenue. Forecast $44.

PlaceForecast (4-6) $15, (4-7) $72, (6-7) $105. Tierce $1798. Trio $493. Quartet No winner ($12076 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $13896.

RACE 5

1st 9 Midnight Rattler ($51-$14) 2nd 5 California Whip ($6) 3rd 2 Lucky Year ($20) 4th 10 People's Knight. Forecast $41. PlaceForecast (5-9) $12, (2-9) $39, (2-5) $17. Tierce $1333. Trio $241. Quartet $27512. Quadro $537.

Scratching: 1 Invincible Dragon

RACE 6

1st 12 Goldie Flanker ($37-$12) 2nd 11 Starlot ($17) 3rd 5 Bear Chum ($10) 4th 9 Smiling Glory. Forecast $91. PlaceForecast (11-12) $28, (5-12) $18, (5-11) $24. Tierce $1314. Trio $328.

Quartet No winner ($4174 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $362.

RACE 7

1st 7 Fortune Bo Bo ($15-$6) 2nd 9 Red Kylin ($19) 3rd 5 Jade Theatre ($41) 4th 8 No Money No Talk. Forecast $40. PlaceForecast (7-9) $14, (5-7) $39, (5-9) $108.Tierce $1336. Trio $476. Quartet No winner ($12254 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $583.

RACE 8

1st 1 Happy Meteor ($22-$9) 2nd 4 Star Of Yan Oi ($9) 3rd 8 Joyful Moments ($22)

4th 11 Happy Journey. Forecast $19.

PlaceForecast (1-4) $7, (1-8) $35, (4-8) $32. Tierce $472. Trio $179. Quartet $4889.

Quadro $325.

RACE 9

1st 7 Vanilla ($17-$8) 2nd 13 Giant Turtle ($22) 3rd 6 King Genki ($18) 4th 12 Lotus Strikes Back. Forecast $83. PlaceForecast (7-13) $31, (6-7) $16, (6-13) $81. Tierce $1680. Trio $461.

Quartet No winner ($2872 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $3810.

RACE 10

1st 2 Nothingilikemore ($6-$5.10)

2nd 4 Jolly Jolly ($16) 3rd 3 Pikachu ($20)

4th 14 Green Card. Forecast $16. PlaceForecast (2-4) $8, (2-3) $9, (3-4) $36. Tierce $107. Trio $42. Quartet $1358. Quadro $87.