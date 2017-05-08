Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results
RACE 1
1st 7 Hit A Home Run ($53-$16)
2nd 10 Unique Joyful ($8)
3rd 4 Cash Courier ($9)
4th 3 Fortune Giggles
Forecast $37.
PlaceForecast (7-10) $14, (4-7) $21, (4-10) $10.
Tierce $492. Trio $45.
Quartet $2206. Quadro $46.
RACE 2
1st 8 Jolly Gene ($32-$10)
2nd 1 Ensuring ($6)
3rd 3 Green Dispatch ($17)
4th 6 Lotus Strikes Back
Forecast $15.
PlaceForecast (1-8) $6, (3-8) $24, (1-3) $12.
Tierce $301. Trio $36.
Quartet $521. Quadro $26.
RACE 3
1st 2 Sight Leader ($8-$5.10)
2nd 9 Infinity Endeavour ($8)
3rd 4 Amazing Moment ($17)
4th 6 Respect
Forecast $10.
PlaceForecast (2-9) $4, (2-4) $11, (4-9) $18.
Tierce $132. Trio $46.
Quartet $943. Quadro $131.
Scratching: 12 You Know Who.
RACE 4
1st 1 Club Life ($23-$8)
2nd 12 Polymer Luck ($9)
3rd 9 Cool Brothers ($20)
4th 8 Triumphant Light
Forecast $26.
PlaceForecast (1-12) $11, (1-9) $38, (9-12) $36.
Tierce $966. Trio $391.
Quartet $1992.
Quadro $287.
RACE 5
1st 9 Best Reward ($38-$15)
2nd 7 Gorgeous Again ($7)
3rd 4 Allcash ($10)
4th 6 Blazing Pass
Forecast $27.
PlaceForecast (7-9) $11, (4-9) $19, (4-7) $8.
Tierce $339. Trio $49.
Quartet $1028. Quadro $61.
RACE 6
1st 6 House Of Fun ($22-$8)
2nd 5 Adventurer ($34)
3rd 1 Magic Legend ($6)
4th 4 Archippus
Forecast $178.
PlaceForecast (5-6) $47, (1-6) $7, (1-5) $23.
Tierce $1272. Trio $100.
Quartet $7811.
Quadro $258.
RACE 7
1st 3 Contentment ($130-$14)
2nd 1 Beauty Only ($5.10)
3rd 2 Helene Paragon ($8)
4th 7 Circuit Land
Forecast $70.
PlaceForecast (1-3) $12, (2-3) $25, (1-2) $4.
Tierce $881. Trio $82.
Quartet $8194.
Quadro $120.
RACE 8
1st 3 Lucky Bubbles ($18-$6)
2nd 2 Mr Stunning ($6)
3rd 6 Not Listenin'tome ($16)
4th 9 Thewizardofoz
Forecast $7.
PlaceForecast (2-3) $3, (3-6) $14, (2-6) $12.
Tierce $140. Trio $29.
Quartet $579.
Quadro $30.
Scratching: 1 Aerovelocity, 11 Dundonnell.
RACE 9
1st 2 Little Giant ($11-$7)
2nd 1 Green Card ($9)
3rd 13 Pakistan Baby ($10)
4th 3 Star Of Joy
Forecast $15.
PlaceForecast (1-2) $7, (2-13) $9, (1-13) $12.
Tierce $100. Trio $31.
Quartet $293.
Quadro $26.
RACE 10
1st 1 New Asia Sunrise ($26-$9)
2nd 11 Hang's Decision ($32)
3rd 3 My Darling ($11)
4th 8 Time Warp
Forecast $150.
PlaceForecast (1-11) $44, (1-3) $12, (3-11) $56.
Tierce $1986.
Trio $289.
Quartet No winner ($7408 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting).
Quadro $269.