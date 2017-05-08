Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 7 Hit A Home Run ($53-$16)

2nd 10 Unique Joyful ($8)

3rd 4 Cash Courier ($9)

4th 3 Fortune Giggles

Forecast $37.

PlaceForecast (7-10) $14, (4-7) $21, (4-10) $10.

Tierce $492. Trio $45.

Quartet $2206. Quadro $46.

RACE 2

1st 8 Jolly Gene ($32-$10)

2nd 1 Ensuring ($6)

3rd 3 Green Dispatch ($17)

4th 6 Lotus Strikes Back

Forecast $15.

PlaceForecast (1-8) $6, (3-8) $24, (1-3) $12.

Tierce $301. Trio $36.

Quartet $521. Quadro $26.

RACE 3

1st 2 Sight Leader ($8-$5.10)

2nd 9 Infinity Endeavour ($8)

3rd 4 Amazing Moment ($17)

4th 6 Respect

Forecast $10.

PlaceForecast (2-9) $4, (2-4) $11, (4-9) $18.

Tierce $132. Trio $46.

Quartet $943. Quadro $131.

Scratching: 12 You Know Who.

RACE 4

1st 1 Club Life ($23-$8)

2nd 12 Polymer Luck ($9)

3rd 9 Cool Brothers ($20)

4th 8 Triumphant Light

Forecast $26.

PlaceForecast (1-12) $11, (1-9) $38, (9-12) $36.

Tierce $966. Trio $391.

Quartet $1992.

Quadro $287.

RACE 5

1st 9 Best Reward ($38-$15)

2nd 7 Gorgeous Again ($7)

3rd 4 Allcash ($10)

4th 6 Blazing Pass

Forecast $27.

PlaceForecast (7-9) $11, (4-9) $19, (4-7) $8.

Tierce $339. Trio $49.

Quartet $1028. Quadro $61.

RACE 6

1st 6 House Of Fun ($22-$8)

2nd 5 Adventurer ($34)

3rd 1 Magic Legend ($6)

4th 4 Archippus

Forecast $178.

PlaceForecast (5-6) $47, (1-6) $7, (1-5) $23.

Tierce $1272. Trio $100.

Quartet $7811.

Quadro $258.

RACE 7

1st 3 Contentment ($130-$14)

2nd 1 Beauty Only ($5.10)

3rd 2 Helene Paragon ($8)

4th 7 Circuit Land

Forecast $70.

PlaceForecast (1-3) $12, (2-3) $25, (1-2) $4.

Tierce $881. Trio $82.

Quartet $8194.

Quadro $120.

RACE 8

1st 3 Lucky Bubbles ($18-$6)

2nd 2 Mr Stunning ($6)

3rd 6 Not Listenin'tome ($16)

4th 9 Thewizardofoz

Forecast $7.

PlaceForecast (2-3) $3, (3-6) $14, (2-6) $12.

Tierce $140. Trio $29.

Quartet $579.

Quadro $30.

Scratching: 1 Aerovelocity, 11 Dundonnell.

RACE 9

1st 2 Little Giant ($11-$7)

2nd 1 Green Card ($9)

3rd 13 Pakistan Baby ($10)

4th 3 Star Of Joy

Forecast $15.

PlaceForecast (1-2) $7, (2-13) $9, (1-13) $12.

Tierce $100. Trio $31.

Quartet $293.

Quadro $26.

RACE 10

1st 1 New Asia Sunrise ($26-$9)

2nd 11 Hang's Decision ($32)

3rd 3 My Darling ($11)

4th 8 Time Warp

Forecast $150.

PlaceForecast (1-11) $44, (1-3) $12, (3-11) $56.

Tierce $1986.

Trio $289.

Quartet No winner ($7408 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting).

Quadro $269.