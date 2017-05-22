Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results
RACE 1
1st 3 Jumbo Luck ($11-$6)
2nd 2 Starship ($16)
3rd 4 London City ($5.10)
4th 5 Sunny Orient
Forecast $26. PlaceForecast (2-3) $10, (3-4) $3, (2-4) $10. Tierce $79.
Trio $23. Quartet $453. Quadro $27.
RACE 2
1st 1 Giddy Giddy ($21-$8)
2nd 9 Snowhooves ($11)
3rd 8 Rainbow Gold ($18)
4th 7 Soccer Brave
Forecast $32. PlaceForecast (1-9) $11, (1-8) $14, (8-9) $23. Tierce $456.
Trio $81. Quartet No winner ($3578 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $286.
RACE 3
1st 11 Richcity Fortune ($24-$7)
2nd 5 Mordicus ($16)
3rd 6 Spring Win ($14)
4th 3 Harbour Nova
Forecast $43. PlaceForecast (5-11) $15, (6-11) $17, (5-6) $33. Tierce $781.
Trio $223. Quartet No winner ($8622 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $280.
RACE 4
1st 3 Gorgeous Again ($14-$7)
2nd 9 King Winsa ($7)
3rd 2 Industrialist Way ($16)
4th 12 Amritsaria
Forecast $11. PlaceForecast (3-9) $5, (2-3) $17, (2-9) $15. Tierce $203.
Trio $58. Quartet No winner ($13950 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $554.
RACE 5
1st 5 Chung Wah Spirit ($32-$9)
2nd 10 Grand Harbour ($24)
3rd 2 Regency Bo Bo ($5.10)
4th 3 Right Call
Forecast $164. PlaceForecast (5-10) $37, (2-5) $5, (2-10) $16. Tierce $762.
Trio $83. Quartet $7891. Quadro $69.
RACE 6
1st 1 Care Free Prince ($27-$10)
2nd 5 Infinity Endeavour ($8)
3rd 11 Good Method ($13)
4th 2 Silverfield
Forecast $22. PlaceForecast (1-5) $11, (1-11) $18, (5-11) $13. Tierce $409.
Trio $92. Quartet No winner ($3726 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $306.
RACE 7
1st 2 Star Of Yan Oi ($21-$8)
2nd 11 Pakistan Baby ($27)
3rd 1 Borntoachieve ($7)
4th 10 Sunny Dragon
Forecast $73. PlaceForecast (2-11) $20, (1-2) $7, (1-11) $32. Tierce $478.
Trio $61. Quartet $5685. Quadro $51.
RACE 8
1st 5 Arm Runda ($89-$22)
2nd 11 Fantastic Eight ($7)
3rd 8 King Mortar ($26)
4th 6 Jade Theatre
Forecast $41. PlaceForecast (5-11) $15, (5-8) $57, (8-11) $18. Tierce $1472.
Trio $197. Quartet No winner ($3966 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $479
RACE 9
1st 10 Cheerful Boy ($37-$9)
2nd 12 Smiling Charm ($22)
3rd 2 Let Us Win ($43)
4th 14 Rattan
Forecast $161. PlaceForecast (10-12) $35, (2-10) $75, (2-12) $189. Tierce $6597.
Trio $2090. Quartet No winner ($12512 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $370.
RACE 10
1st 14 Keen Venture ($210-$44)
2nd 3 Booming Delight ($8)
3rd 9 Jolly Jolly ($11)
4th 6 Doyeni
Forecast $252. PlaceForecast (3-14) $73, (9-14) $80, (3-9) $13. Tierce $4396.
Trio $298. Quartet $16764. Quadro $489.