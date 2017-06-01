Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results
RACE 1
1st 10 Crown Avenue ($45-$13)
2nd 4 Gran Master ($7)
3rd 2 Winaswewish ($25)
4th 8 Best Tango
Forecast $24. PlaceForecast (4-10) $9, (2-10) $59, (2-4) $22. Tierce $1070. Trio $143. Quartet $5097. Quadro $235.
RACE 2
1st 12 Gentlemen ($18-$7)
2nd 7 Sweet Bean ($11)
3rd 11 Happy Friendship ($26)
4th 6 Holy Unicorn
Forecast $27. PlaceForecast (7-12) $11, (11-12) $33, (7-11) $51. Tierce $673. Trio $337. Quartet No winner ($3924 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $549.
RACE 3
1st 8 Kirov ($41-$14)
2nd 12 Massive Millennium ($26)
3rd 6 Respect ($7)
4th 4 Our Folks
Forecast $160. PlaceForecast (8-12) $44, (6-8) $9, (6-12) $23. Tierce $1089. Trio $280. Quartet $9049. Quadro $1063.
RACE 4
1st 8 Spicy Kaka ($34-$12)
2nd 1 Turin Pearl ($15)
3rd 9 Five Stars Agent ($7)
4th 13 Rhode Assassin
Forecast $51. PlaceForecast (1-8) $20, (8-9) $8, (1-9) $12. Tierce $455. Trio $61.
Quartet No winner ($3010 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1346.
RACE 5
1st 9 Goldie Flanker ($17-$8)
2nd 7 Star Superior ($21)
3rd 4 Fish N' Chips ($31)
4th 12 Smiling Glory
Forecast $94. PlaceForecast (7-9) $26, (4-9) $39, (4-7) $111.
Tierce $1823. Trio $535. Quartet No winner ($9288 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $2919.
RACE 6
1st 4 Joyful Moments ($35-$11)
2nd 8 Sunny Win ($8)
3rd 6 Radiant Bunny ($9)
4th 2 Borntoachieve
Forecast $25. PlaceForecast (4-8) $10, (4-6) $13, (6-8) $10. Tierce $282. Trio $83. Quartet $2494. Quadro $43.
Scratching: 10 Mega Treasure