Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results

RACE 1

1st 10 Crown Avenue ($45-$13)

2nd 4 Gran Master ($7)

3rd 2 Winaswewish ($25)

4th 8 Best Tango

Forecast $24. PlaceForecast (4-10) $9, (2-10) $59, (2-4) $22. Tierce $1070. Trio $143. Quartet $5097. Quadro $235.

RACE 2

1st 12 Gentlemen ($18-$7)

2nd 7 Sweet Bean ($11)

3rd 11 Happy Friendship ($26)

4th 6 Holy Unicorn

Forecast $27. PlaceForecast (7-12) $11, (11-12) $33, (7-11) $51. Tierce $673. Trio $337. Quartet No winner ($3924 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $549.

RACE 3

1st 8 Kirov ($41-$14)

2nd 12 Massive Millennium ($26)

3rd 6 Respect ($7)

4th 4 Our Folks

Forecast $160. PlaceForecast (8-12) $44, (6-8) $9, (6-12) $23. Tierce $1089. Trio $280. Quartet $9049. Quadro $1063.

RACE 4

1st 8 Spicy Kaka ($34-$12)

2nd 1 Turin Pearl ($15)

3rd 9 Five Stars Agent ($7)

4th 13 Rhode Assassin

Forecast $51. PlaceForecast (1-8) $20, (8-9) $8, (1-9) $12. Tierce $455. Trio $61.

Quartet No winner ($3010 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1346.

RACE 5

1st 9 Goldie Flanker ($17-$8)

2nd 7 Star Superior ($21)

3rd 4 Fish N' Chips ($31)

4th 12 Smiling Glory

Forecast $94. PlaceForecast (7-9) $26, (4-9) $39, (4-7) $111.

Tierce $1823. Trio $535. Quartet No winner ($9288 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $2919.

RACE 6

1st 4 Joyful Moments ($35-$11)

2nd 8 Sunny Win ($8)

3rd 6 Radiant Bunny ($9)

4th 2 Borntoachieve

Forecast $25. PlaceForecast (4-8) $10, (4-6) $13, (6-8) $10. Tierce $282. Trio $83. Quartet $2494. Quadro $43.

Scratching: 10 Mega Treasure