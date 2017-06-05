Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 3 Lucky Master ($5.30-$5.10) 2nd 6 Fantastic Show ($11) 3rd 1 A Shin Hoof (No 3rd dividend) 4th 4 Riverside Bird

Forecast $3. Tierce $47. Trio $15. Quartet $80. Quadro $8.

RACE 2

1st 1 Ivictory ($7-$5.10) 2nd 4 Noble De Boy ($18) 3rd 3 Amazing Moment ($8)

4th 10 Soul Achiever Forecast $20. PlaceForecast (1-4) $8, (1-3) $4, (3-4) $21. Tierce $110. Trio $26. Quartet $524. Quadro $65.

RACE 3

1st 5 Rewarding Flyer ($25-$9) 2nd 10 Yourthewonforme ($10) 3rd 14 Telecom Boom ($21) 4th 13 Le Pegase

Forecast $26. PlaceForecast (5-10) $9, (5-14) $21, (10-14) $30.

Tierce $359. Trio $112. Quartet No winner ($3344 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $663.

RACE 4

1st 7 Jolly Bountiful ($14-$7) 2nd 4 High Energy ($57) 3rd 1 Multimax ($9)

4th 3 Endearing Forecast $198.

PlaceForecast (4-7) $47, (1-7) $7, (1-4) $101.

Tierce $1104. Trio $139.

Quartet $4292. Quadro $225.

RACE 5

1st 7 Rocketeer ($35-$10) 2nd 3 Anticipation ($24) 3rd 1 Supreme Profit ($26) 4th 10 Rodrico Forecast $132. PlaceForecast (3-7) $35, (1-7) $42, (1-3) $55. Tierce $2291. Trio $302. Quartet No winner ($5354 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $843.

Scratching: 8 Beauty Way

RACE 6

1st 9 Laugh Out Loud ($52-$13) 2nd 2 Sam's Love ($7) 3rd 11 Autopay ($10)

4th 3 Bold Stitch Forecast $31. PlaceForecast (2-9) $11, (9-11) $21, (2-11) $10. Tierce $640. Trio $64. Quartet $3455. Quadro $139.

RACE 7

1st 4 Booming Delight ($12-$5.10) 2nd 5 Eastern Express ($7) 3rd 1 Circuit Land ($7) 4th 7 Doyeni Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (4-5) $4, (1-4) $5, (1-5) $10. Tierce $64. Trio $30. Quartet $124. Quadro $9.

RACE 8

1st 8 Marvel Tribe ($43-$14) 2nd 9 Pingwu Spark ($7) 3rd 11 Charity Glory ($10) 4th 10 Lang Tai Sing

Forecast $34.

PlaceForecast (8-9) $12, (8-11) $17, (9-11) $8.

Tierce $390. Trio $68.

Quartet $1795. Quadro $51.

RACE 9

1st 2 Dragon Master ($59-$17) 2nd 14 Money Boy ($7) 3rd 4 Fortune Bo Bo ($7) 4th 10 Ace King Forecast $45. PlaceForecast (2-14) $19, (2-4) $21, (4-14) $6. Tierce $550 Trio $82 Quartet No winner ($2744 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $170.

RACE 10

1st 4 Mongolian King ($26-$10) 2nd 10 Intrepic ($79) 3rd 11 Victory Day ($20)

4th 2 Lucky Guy Forecast $442. PlaceForecast (4-10) $112, (4-11) $20, (10-11) $235. Tierce $5243. Trio $1103. Quartet No winner ($6326 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting). Quadro $853.