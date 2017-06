Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 12 Lunar Zephyr ($39-$8)

2nd 3 Encore Boy ($5.10)

3rd 10 Tourbillon King ($24)

4th 4 Beaut Beaut

Forecast $11. PlaceForecast (3-12) $4, (10-12) $28, (3-10) $15. Tierce $355.

Trio $44. Quartet No winner ($7514 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $127.

RACE 2

1st 6 Massive Move ($104-$27)

2nd 9 Snowhooves ($8)

3rd 4 Fantasticlife ($40)

4th 1 Actuariat

Forecast $141. PlaceForecast (6-9) $41, (4-6) $168, (4-9) $52. Tierce $6269.

Trio $410. Quartet No winner ($19536 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $715.

RACE 3

1st 3 Silly Buddies ($23-$9)

2nd 10 Rochford ($121)

3rd 2 Smart Boy ($9)

4th 7 Respect

Forecast $526. PlaceForecast (3-10) $145, (2-3) $11, (2-10) $175.

Tierce $5673. Trio $759.

Quartet No winner ($40214 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $378.

RACE 4

1st 3 Best Reward ($19-$9)

2nd 9 Garlic Yeah ($20)

3rd 2 Industrialist Way ($10)

4th 4 Cloud Nine

Forecast $64. PlaceForecast (3-9) $24, (2-3) $11, (2-9) $25. Tierce $400.

Trio $93. Quartet $8215. Quadro $277.

RACE 5

1st 12 Po Ching Treasure ($78-$16)

2nd 3 Infinity Endeavour ($6)

3rd 8 Triumphant Light ($17)

4th 5 The Show

Forecast $45. PlaceForecast (3-12) $14, (8-12) $67, (3-8) $15. Tierce $1204.

Trio $116. Quartet No winner ($2954 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $283.

Scratching: 10 Grade One

RACE 6

1st 4 Perpetual Joyance ($111-$25)

2nd 10 Fantastic Eight ($7)

3rd 5 Master Albert ($5.10)

4th 11 Super Junior

Forecast $80. PlaceForecast (4-10) $19, (4-5) $18, (5-10) $4. Tierce $818.

Trio $46. Quartet $6974. Quadro $45.

Scratching: 6 Happy Bao Bei

RACE 7

1st 5 Beat The Clock ($8-$5.10)

2nd 2 Limitless ($7)

3rd 11 Happy Agility ($24)

4th 4 Adventurer

Forecast $6. PlaceForecast (2-5) $3, (5-11) $11, (2-11) $23. Tierce $73.

Trio $44. Quartet $353. Quadro $88.

RACE 8

1st 1 Perpetual Treasure ($45-$14)

2nd 7 Arizona Blizzard ($27)

3rd 5 Harbour Alert ($13)

4th 9 Elite Spirit

Forecast $175. PlaceForecast (1-7) $52, (1-5) $12, (5-7) $53. Tierce $2797.

Trio $688. Quartet No winner ($4090 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $2670.

RACE 9

1st 3 Classic Emperor ($47-$15)

2nd 14 Energetic Class ($24)

3rd 1 Sunny Way ($9)

4th 4 Top Act

Forecast $172. PlaceForecast (3-14) $48, (1-3) $20, (1-14) $40. Tierce $2367.

Trio $763. Quartet No winner ($12390 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($6318 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratching: 10 Green Energy

RACE 10

1st 6 Go Beauty Go ($33-$11)

2nd 9 Smiling Charm ($9)

3rd 13 Club Life ($9)

4th 3 Fantastic Kaka

Forecast $50. PlaceForecast (6-9) $16, (6-13) $13, (9-13) $11. Tierce $611.

Trio $109. Quartet $27870. Quadro $823.