Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results
RACE 1
1st 5 Hot King Prawn ($5.30-$5.10)
2nd 6 Bingo ($18)
3rd 7 Chaparral Star (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Riverside Bird
Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (Refund)
Tierce $25. Trio $15. Quartet $76.
Quadro $7.
Scratching: 1 A Shin Hoof
RACE 2
1st 2 Aeroluminance ($18-$7)
2nd 8 Lightning And Gold ($37)
3rd 1 Fortune Giggles ($23)
4th 12 Dragon Bachelor
Forecast $153. PlaceForecast (2-8) $50, (1-2) $15, (1-8) $116. Tierce $2511. Trio $909. Quartet No winner ($2016 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $5090.
RACE 3
1st 1 Metallic Star ($17-$7)
2nd 5 Experto Crede ($28)
3rd 10 Superior Boy ($9)
4th 4 Ambitious Pins
Forecast $63. PlaceForecast (1-5) $27, (1-10) $8, (5-10) $38. Tierce $678.
Trio $135. Quartet $3448. Quadro $285.
RACE 4
1st 8 Namjong Invincible ($13-$7)
2nd 7 Sure Peace ($24)
3rd 13 Five Stars Agent ($9)
4th 2 Unique Joyous
Forecast $67. PlaceForecast (7-8) $23, (8-13) $7, (7-13) $29. Tierce $470.
Trio $52. Quartet $1508. Quadro $133.
RACE 5
1st 2 Starship ($18-$8)
2nd 6 Our Folks ($10)
3rd 11 Hurricane Hunter ($13)
4th 10 Richcity Fortune
Forecast $31. PlaceForecast (2-6) $11, (2-11) $14, (6-11) $21. Tierce $372.
Trio $93. Quartet No winner ($4144 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $133.
RACE 6
1st 5 Victory Boys ($18-$7)
2nd 2 Green Dispatch ($14)
3rd 9 Gorgeous Again ($7)
4th 1 Ensuring
Forecast $40. PlaceForecast (2-5) $13, (5-9) $5, (2-9) $11.
Tierce $150. Trio $23.
Quartet $713. Quadro $41.
RACE 7
1st 8 Willie Way ($30-$9)
2nd 13 Turin Pearl ($9)
3rd 4 White Magic ($9)
4th 1 Apollo's Choice
Forecast $39. Place Forecast (8-13) $12, (4-8) $14, (4-13) $18. Tierce $498.
Trio $77. Quartet No winner ($3716 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $292.
Scratching: 1 Travel First
RACE 8
1st 8 Jumbo Luck ($8-$5.10)
2nd 11 Travel Datuk ($9)
3rd 5 Nuclear Power ($61)
4th 6 Brave Legend
Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (8-11) $5, (5-8) $33, (5-11) $83. Tierce $357.
Trio $248. Quartet $14006.
Quadro $785.
RACE 9
1st 1 Seasons Bloom ($12-$6)
2nd 10 California Joy ($15)
3rd 4 Jolly Jolly ($7)
4th 9 Baba Mama
Forecast $25. PlaceForecast (1-10) $11, (1-4) $4, (4-10) $16. Tierce $155.
Trio $44. Quartet $1171. Quadro $84.
Scratching: 3 All You Wish
RACE 10
1st 3 Shamal ($87-$18)
2nd 2 House Of Fun ($10)
3rd 9 Little Giant ($5.10)
4th 10 Turf Sprint
Forecast $69. Place Forecast (2-3) $17, (3-9) $11, (2-9) $5. Tierce $370.
Trio $23. Quartet $4122. Quadro $101.