Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 5 Hot King Prawn ($5.30-$5.10)

2nd 6 Bingo ($18)

3rd 7 Chaparral Star (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Riverside Bird

Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (Refund)

Tierce $25. Trio $15. Quartet $76.

Quadro $7.

Scratching: 1 A Shin Hoof

RACE 2

1st 2 Aeroluminance ($18-$7)

2nd 8 Lightning And Gold ($37)

3rd 1 Fortune Giggles ($23)

4th 12 Dragon Bachelor

Forecast $153. PlaceForecast (2-8) $50, (1-2) $15, (1-8) $116. Tierce $2511. Trio $909. Quartet No winner ($2016 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $5090.

RACE 3

1st 1 Metallic Star ($17-$7)

2nd 5 Experto Crede ($28)

3rd 10 Superior Boy ($9)

4th 4 Ambitious Pins

Forecast $63. PlaceForecast (1-5) $27, (1-10) $8, (5-10) $38. Tierce $678.

Trio $135. Quartet $3448. Quadro $285.

RACE 4

1st 8 Namjong Invincible ($13-$7)

2nd 7 Sure Peace ($24)

3rd 13 Five Stars Agent ($9)

4th 2 Unique Joyous

Forecast $67. PlaceForecast (7-8) $23, (8-13) $7, (7-13) $29. Tierce $470.

Trio $52. Quartet $1508. Quadro $133.

RACE 5

1st 2 Starship ($18-$8)

2nd 6 Our Folks ($10)

3rd 11 Hurricane Hunter ($13)

4th 10 Richcity Fortune

Forecast $31. PlaceForecast (2-6) $11, (2-11) $14, (6-11) $21. Tierce $372.

Trio $93. Quartet No winner ($4144 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $133.

RACE 6

1st 5 Victory Boys ($18-$7)

2nd 2 Green Dispatch ($14)

3rd 9 Gorgeous Again ($7)

4th 1 Ensuring

Forecast $40. PlaceForecast (2-5) $13, (5-9) $5, (2-9) $11.

Tierce $150. Trio $23.

Quartet $713. Quadro $41.

RACE 7

1st 8 Willie Way ($30-$9)

2nd 13 Turin Pearl ($9)

3rd 4 White Magic ($9)

4th 1 Apollo's Choice

Forecast $39. Place Forecast (8-13) $12, (4-8) $14, (4-13) $18. Tierce $498.

Trio $77. Quartet No winner ($3716 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $292.

Scratching: 1 Travel First

RACE 8

1st 8 Jumbo Luck ($8-$5.10)

2nd 11 Travel Datuk ($9)

3rd 5 Nuclear Power ($61)

4th 6 Brave Legend

Forecast $12. PlaceForecast (8-11) $5, (5-8) $33, (5-11) $83. Tierce $357.

Trio $248. Quartet $14006.

Quadro $785.

RACE 9

1st 1 Seasons Bloom ($12-$6)

2nd 10 California Joy ($15)

3rd 4 Jolly Jolly ($7)

4th 9 Baba Mama

Forecast $25. PlaceForecast (1-10) $11, (1-4) $4, (4-10) $16. Tierce $155.

Trio $44. Quartet $1171. Quadro $84.

Scratching: 3 All You Wish

RACE 10

1st 3 Shamal ($87-$18)

2nd 2 House Of Fun ($10)

3rd 9 Little Giant ($5.10)

4th 10 Turf Sprint

Forecast $69. Place Forecast (2-3) $17, (3-9) $11, (2-9) $5. Tierce $370.

Trio $23. Quartet $4122. Quadro $101.