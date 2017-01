Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results

RACE 1:

1ST 7 TREASURE AND GOLD ($23-$8) 2ND 11 FRIENDS FOREVER ($15) 3RD 8 MANHATTAN STRIKER ($23) 4TH 12 STARRY STARLIES

Forecast $33. Place Forecast (7-11) $13, (7-8) $22, (8-11) $45. Tierce $561. Trio $245. Quartet $3546. Quadro $642.

RACE 2:

1ST 2 MAGNETISM ($20-$8) 2ND 5 BEAUTY LOVE ($10) 3RD 1 ENREACHING ($10) 4TH 6 SPICY KAKA

Forecast $26. Place Forecast (2-5) $10, (1-2) $11, (1-5) $13. Tierce $315. Trio $61. Quartet $586. Quadro $40.

RACE 3:

1ST 8 TERRIFIC MASTER ($121-$32) 2ND 4 XINJIANG YARN ($11) 3RD 9 KING BOUNTIFUL ($32) 4TH 5 ASHKIYR

Forecast $170. Place Forecast (4-8) $48, (8-9) $124, (4-9) $55. Tierce $10363. Trio $2475. Quartet No winner ($2820 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($4522 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 4:

1ST 4 PENIAPHOBIA ($45-$10) 2ND 3 LUCKY BUBBLES ($5.10) 3RD 5 NOT LISTENIN'TOME ($13) 4TH 2 AMAZING KIDS

Forecast $14. Place Forecast (3-4) $5, (4-5) $17, (3-5) $7. Tierce $221. Trio $29. Quartet $739. Quadro $31.

RACE 5:

1ST 8 DARING FIT ($20-$7) 2ND 1 ALL MY GAIN ($19) 3RD 7 STAR OF PATCH ($7) 4TH 12 ROBUST MOMENTUM

Forecast $68. Place Forecast (1-8) $20, (7-8) $6, (1-7) $19. Tierce $384. Trio $52. Quartet No winner ($4280 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $188.

RACE 6:

1ST 2 MR STUNNING ($9-$5.10) 2ND 5 ARCHIPPUS ($18) 3RD 3 MY LITTLE FRIEND ($15) 4TH 10 MYTHICAL EMPEROR

Forecast $25. Place Forecast (2-5) $10, (2-3) $9, (3-5) $24. Tierce $153. Trio $32. Quartet $479. Quadro $94.

RACE 7:

1ST 9 CITRON SPIRIT ($45-$15) 2ND 11 REGENCY BO BO ($6) 3RD 13 ASSOCIATION FANS ($300) 4TH 8 A BEAUTIFUL

Forecast $23. Place Forecast (9-11) $9, (9-13) $588, (11-13) $340. Tierce $6273. Trio $2085. Quartet No winner ($4786 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro No winner ($6970 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 8:

1ST 5 INVINCIBLE DRAGON ($14-$6) 2ND 3 RACING SUPERNOVA ($6) 3RD 9 FLYING MOOCHI ($15) 4TH 2 LUCKY YEAR

Forecast $9. Place Forecast (3-5) $4, (5-9) $8, (3-9) $16. Tierce $119. Trio $70. Quartet $1611. Quadro $164.

RACE 9:

1ST 7 HELENE PARAGON ($15-$7) 2ND 9 JOYFUL TRINITY ($21) 3RD 1 ABLE FRIEND ($9) 4TH 8 CONTENTMENT

Forecast $65. Place Forecast (7-9) $22, (1-7) $7, (1-9) $34. Tierce $474. Trio $69. Quartet $2661. Quadro $161.

RACE 10:

1ST 7 LUCKY WAN FENG ($57-$17) 2ND 13 SUPER SIXTEEN ($11) 3RD 4 HAPPY AGILITY ($12) 4TH 2 MOMENTUM LUCKY

Forecast $90. Place Forecast (7-13) $35, (4-7) $39, (4-13) $17. Tierce $1525. Trio $187. Quartet $3948. Quadro $56.

RACE 11:

1ST 3 BOOMING DELIGHT ($14-$6) 2ND 1 FRIENDS OF NANJING ($12) 3RD 8 AMAZING AGILITY ($15) 4TH 9 BRING IT ON

Forecast $25. Place Forecast (1-3) $9, (3-8) $14, (1-8) $35. Tierce $340. Trio $119. Quartet No winner ($6874 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting). Quadro $559.