Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) results

RACE 1

1st 9 Super Euro Star ($11-$6) 2nd 7 Creme Brulee ($12) 3rd 2 Laugh Out Loud ($12) 4th 1 Multimax

Forecast $35. Place Forecast (7-9) $10, (2-9) $9, (2-7) $21. Tierce $207. Trio $64. Quartet $869. Quadro $47.

RACE 2

1st 11 Seven Luck ($19-$9) 2nd 3 Happy Sound ($7) 3rd 2 Happy Beauty ($41) 4th 7 Winning Vibe

Forecast $20. Place Forecast (3-11) $8, (2-11) $38, (2-3) $34. Tierce $496. Trio $58. Quartet No winner ($1714 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $124.

RACE 3

1st 8 Hit A Home Run ($44-$10) 2nd 2 Industrialist Way ($12) 3rd 3 Unique Happiest ($17) 4th 9 Proud Sky

Forecast $55. Place Forecast (2-8) $16, (3-8) $27, (2-3) $27. Tierce $998. Trio $185. Quartet No winner ($6510 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $370.

RACE 4

1st 13 Telecom Boom ($48-$14) 2nd 2 Good Method ($9) 3rd 12 Starry Starlies ($33) 4th 1 Wingold

Forecast $58. Place Forecast (2-13) $20, (12-13) $65, (2-12) $43. Tierce $2344. Trio $523. Quartet No winner ($11974 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $510.

RACE 5

1st 6 Morethanlucky ($35-$10) 2nd 1 A Beautiful ($6) 3rd 3 Red Elysees ($16) 4th 11 Sweet Home

Forecast $20. Place Forecast (1-6) $8, (3-6) $25, (1-3) $13. Tierce $432. Trio $190. Quartet $3572. Quadro $194.

Scratching: 4 Wushu Champion

RACE 6

1st 4 Amazing Moment ($22-$9) 2nd 8 Startling Power ($25) 3rd 9 Massive Move ($17) 4th 6 Flying Godspell

Forecast $85. Place Forecast (4-8) $22, (4-9) $16, (8-9) $45. Tierce $1157. Trio $214. Quartet No winner ($3106 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $433.

Scratching: 10 You Know Who

RACE 7

1st 6 Jolly Banner ($26-$8) 2nd 3 Winner's Way ($5.10) 3rd 1 Horse Of Fortune ($26) 4th 8 Solar Hei Hei

Forecast $12. Place Forecast (3-6) $4, (1-6) $31, (1-3) $19. Tierce $396. Trio $77. Quartet $810. Quadro $55.

RACE 8

1st 6 Amazing Agility ($33-$9) 2nd 4 Winwin Ruby ($7) 3rd 8 Gorgeous Again ($7) 4th 3 Sergeant Titanium

Forecast $22. Place Forecast (4-6) $8, (6-8) $7, (4-8) $5. Tierce $167. Trio $25. Quartet $724. Quadro $37.

RACE 9

1st 2 Pingwu Spark ($11-$6) 2nd 3 Mythical Emperor ($12) 3rd 1 Apollo's Choice ($8) 4th 4 Daring Fit

Forecast $20. Place Forecast (2-3) $8, (1-2) $6, (1-3) $11. Tierce $103. Trio $33. Quartet $187. Quadro $42.

RACE 10

1st 1 Dragon General ($40-$14) 2nd 6 Winning Vangogh ($24) 3rd 3 Dragon Master ($26) 4th 8 Happy Surveys

Forecast $135. Place Forecast (1-6) $41, (1-3) $43, (3-6) $102. Tierce $2954. Trio $944. Quartet No winner ($2936 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting) Quadro $3929.