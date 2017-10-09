Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

1st 6 Alcari ($37-$7) 2nd 9 Lucky Lucky ($7) 3rd 7 Amazing Star ($5.10)

4th 3 Impeccable Fellow Forecast $29 PlaceForecast (6-9) $6, (6-7) $4, (7-9) $3 Tierce $125

Trio $11 Quartet $620

Quadro $23

RACE 2

1st 4 Amritsaria ($20-$10) 2nd 7 Le Panache ($29) 3rd 6 Sweet Bean ($12)

4th 8 Telephatia Forecast $85 PlaceForecast (4-7) $35, (4-6) $17, (6-7) $57 Tierce $1994

Trio $360 Quartet No winner ($2116 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $665

RACE 3

1st 5 E Master ($31 $9) 2nd 3 Ambitious Heart ($15) 3rd 12 Multigogo ($6)

4th 7 Win Beauty Win Forecast $64 PlaceForecast (3-5) $22, (5-12) $6, (3-12) $11 Tierce $432 Trio $40

Quartet $1184 Quadro $62

RACE 4

1st 12 Winner St Paul's ($31-$10)

2nd 13 Golden Cannon ($54) 3rd 4 Gainfuljet ($34) 4th 1 Real Deal Forecast $256 PlaceForecast (12-13) $74, (4-12) $44, (4-13) $195

Tierce $5615 Trio $1674

Quartet No winner ($2220 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $1489

RACE 5

1st 10 Red Horse ($20-$7) 2nd 2 Endearing ($7) 3rd 5 Great Treasure ($14)

4th 9 Lightning Missile Forecast $15 PlaceForecast (2-10) $7, (5-10) $12, (2-5) $10 Tierce $182

Trio $24 Quartet $1110 Quadro $117

RACE 6

1st 6 Rattan ($16-$7) 2nd 2 Winwin Ruby ($10) 3rd 5 Home Run ($10)

4th 10 Imperial Gallantry Forecast $27 PlaceForecast (2-6) $9, (5-6) $9, (2-5) $8

Tierce $137 Trio $16

Quartet $616 Quadro $28

RACE 7

1st 8 Spicy Kaka ($25-$10) 2nd 12 Imperial Concorde ($11) 3rd 1 Gran Master ($7) 4th 11 Five Stars Agent Forecast $44 PlaceForecast (8-12) $13, (1-8) $6, (1-12) $9

Tierce $227 Trio $28

Quartet $1432 Quadro $92

RACE 8

1st 8 Mythical Emperor ($14-$6)

2nd 3 Fantastic Eight ($6) 3rd 12 Winning Faith ($10) 4th 9 Winston's Lad Forecast $9 PlaceForecast (3-8) $4, (8-12) $7, (3-12) $6

Tierce $69 Trio $11

Quartet $416 Quadro $54

RACE 9

1st 2 Divine Boy ($15-$8) 2nd 6 Red Marvel ($30) 3rd 3 Gonna Run ($13)

4th 8 Kyrus Bowser Forecast $61 PlaceForecast (2-6) $20, (2-3) $12, (3-6) $71

Tierce $629 Trio $118

Quartet No winner ($5430 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $452

RACE 10

1st 13 Fifty Fifty ($10-$6)

2nd 1 Racing Supernova ($8)

3rd 3 California Whip ($13)

4th 2 Simply Invincible Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (1-13) $5, (3-13) $8, (1-3) $21 Tierce $98 Trio $29

Quartet $450 Quadro $58