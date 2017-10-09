Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Alcari ($37-$7) 2nd 9 Lucky Lucky ($7) 3rd 7 Amazing Star ($5.10)
4th 3 Impeccable Fellow Forecast $29 PlaceForecast (6-9) $6, (6-7) $4, (7-9) $3 Tierce $125
Trio $11 Quartet $620
Quadro $23
RACE 2
1st 4 Amritsaria ($20-$10) 2nd 7 Le Panache ($29) 3rd 6 Sweet Bean ($12)
4th 8 Telephatia Forecast $85 PlaceForecast (4-7) $35, (4-6) $17, (6-7) $57 Tierce $1994
Trio $360 Quartet No winner ($2116 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $665
RACE 3
1st 5 E Master ($31 $9) 2nd 3 Ambitious Heart ($15) 3rd 12 Multigogo ($6)
4th 7 Win Beauty Win Forecast $64 PlaceForecast (3-5) $22, (5-12) $6, (3-12) $11 Tierce $432 Trio $40
Quartet $1184 Quadro $62
RACE 4
1st 12 Winner St Paul's ($31-$10)
2nd 13 Golden Cannon ($54) 3rd 4 Gainfuljet ($34) 4th 1 Real Deal Forecast $256 PlaceForecast (12-13) $74, (4-12) $44, (4-13) $195
Tierce $5615 Trio $1674
Quartet No winner ($2220 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $1489
RACE 5
1st 10 Red Horse ($20-$7) 2nd 2 Endearing ($7) 3rd 5 Great Treasure ($14)
4th 9 Lightning Missile Forecast $15 PlaceForecast (2-10) $7, (5-10) $12, (2-5) $10 Tierce $182
Trio $24 Quartet $1110 Quadro $117
RACE 6
1st 6 Rattan ($16-$7) 2nd 2 Winwin Ruby ($10) 3rd 5 Home Run ($10)
4th 10 Imperial Gallantry Forecast $27 PlaceForecast (2-6) $9, (5-6) $9, (2-5) $8
Tierce $137 Trio $16
Quartet $616 Quadro $28
RACE 7
1st 8 Spicy Kaka ($25-$10) 2nd 12 Imperial Concorde ($11) 3rd 1 Gran Master ($7) 4th 11 Five Stars Agent Forecast $44 PlaceForecast (8-12) $13, (1-8) $6, (1-12) $9
Tierce $227 Trio $28
Quartet $1432 Quadro $92
RACE 8
1st 8 Mythical Emperor ($14-$6)
2nd 3 Fantastic Eight ($6) 3rd 12 Winning Faith ($10) 4th 9 Winston's Lad Forecast $9 PlaceForecast (3-8) $4, (8-12) $7, (3-12) $6
Tierce $69 Trio $11
Quartet $416 Quadro $54
RACE 9
1st 2 Divine Boy ($15-$8) 2nd 6 Red Marvel ($30) 3rd 3 Gonna Run ($13)
4th 8 Kyrus Bowser Forecast $61 PlaceForecast (2-6) $20, (2-3) $12, (3-6) $71
Tierce $629 Trio $118
Quartet No winner ($5430 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $452
RACE 10
1st 13 Fifty Fifty ($10-$6)
2nd 1 Racing Supernova ($8)
3rd 3 California Whip ($13)
4th 2 Simply Invincible Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (1-13) $5, (3-13) $8, (1-3) $21 Tierce $98 Trio $29
Quartet $450 Quadro $58