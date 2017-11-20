Yesterday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

RACE 1

1st 6 Double Point ($55-$13) 2nd 1 Best Effort ($10) 3rd 14 Winningli ($8) 4th 11 Furious Pegasus Forecast $71 Place Forecast (1-6) $20, (6-14) $14, (1-14) $8 Tierce $515 Trio $53 Quartet No winner ($2300 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $47

RACE 2

1st 8 Good Fit ($92-$23) 2nd 5 Spicy Kaka ($15) 3rd 2 Quick Return ($26) 4th 1 Great Joy Forecast $145 Place Forecast (5-8) $39, (2-8) $95, (2-5) $66 Tierce $5518 Trio $849 Quartet No winner ($8012 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $856

RACE 3

1st 11 Compassion Star ($44-$12) 2nd 14 Godspeed ($10) 3rd 9 Strathspey ($32) 4th 5 Let's Take It Easy Forecast $50 Place Forecast (11-14) $15, (9-11) $77, (9-14) $57 Tierce $2496 Trio $729 Quartet No winner ($17322 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1058

RACE 4

1st 13 Giant Turtle ($89-$28) 2nd 8 Lotus Strikes Back ($18) 3rd 4 Ensuring ($7) 4th 12 Hay Run Forecast $278 Place Forecast (8-13) $67, (4-13) $24, (4-8) $16 Tierce $4205 Trio $235 Quartet No winner ($25806 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $867

RACE 5

1st 2 Dinozzo ($15-$7) 2nd 4 Sacred Elixir ($10) 3rd 12 Circuit Hassler ($7) 4th 9 Friends Of Ka Ying Forecast $17 Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (2-12) $6, (4-12) $9 Tierce $115 Trio $15 Quartet $2506 Quadro $70

RACE 6

1st 1 Werther ($11-$6) 2nd 3 Time Warp ($6) 3rd 5 Nassa ($10) 4th 4 Gold Mount Forecast $8 Place Forecast (1-3) $3, (1-5) $6, (3-5) $6 Tierce $42 Trio $12 Quartet $63 Quadro $8

RACE 7

1st 2 Mr Stunning ($16-$6) 2nd 6 Amazing Kids ($11) 3rd 9 D B Pin ($19) 4th 5 Peniaphobia Forecast $27 Place Forecast (2-6) $7, (2-9) $17, (6-9) $31 Tierce $393 Trio $131 Quartet $2906 Quadro $461 Scratching: 11 Southern Legend

RACE 8

1st 6 Seasons Bloom ($18-$7) 2nd 2 Helene Paragon ($13) 3rd 4 Beauty Generation ($10) 4th 1 Beauty Only Forecast $35 Place Forecast (2-6) $14, (4-6) $8, (2-4) $18 Tierce $214 Trio $31 Quartet $164 Quadro $22

RACE 9

1st 3 Happy Agility ($431-$53) 2nd 8 Top Beautiful ($6) 3rd 2 Apollo's Choice ($6) 4th 12 Experto Crede Forecast $263 Place Forecast (3-8) $57, (2-3) $62, (2-8) $4 Tierce $2371 Trio $152 Quartet No winner ($2934 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $791 Scratching: 5 Hard Ball Get

RACE 10

1st 1 Beat The Clock ($14-$6) 2nd 4 Pablosky ($58) 3rd 10 Jumbo Luck ($12) 4th 7 Jing Jing Win Forecast $153 Place Forecast (1-4) $44, (1-10) $8, (4-10) $101 Tierce $1263 Trio $353 Quartet No winner ($16012 jackpot carried forward to next Hong Kong meeting on 22/11/2017) Quadro $197