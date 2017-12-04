YESTERDAY’S HONG KONG (SHA TIN) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 6 Sky Treasure ($94-$23)
2nd 5 Actuariat ($10)
3rd 12 Hello Kimberley ($55)
4th 3 Corre Rapido
Forecast $121
PlaceForecast (5-6) $34, (6-12) $176, (5-12) $112
Tierce $13919 Trio $5134
Quartet No winner ($4216 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro No winner ($8276 jackpot carried forward to next race).
RACE 2
1st 6 Ugly Warrior ($38-$12)
2nd 4 Hearts Keeper ($15)
3rd 11 Glenealy Prize ($16)
4th 1 Sun Touch
Forecast $90
PlaceForecast (4-6) $27, (6-11) $27, (4-11) $32
Tierce $2134 Trio $276
Quartet No winner ($7640 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $244
RACE 3
1st 1 Sparkling Dragon ($11-$5.10)
2nd 3 Win Beauty Win ($5.10)
3rd 2 Gallant Return ($9)
4th 9 Amazing Satchmo
Forecast $5
PlaceForecast (1-3) $2.50, (1-2) $5, (2-3) $5
Tierce $30
Trio $8
Quartet $286
Quadro $28
RACE 4
1st 8 Furious Pegasus ($25-$9)
2nd 10 Winningli ($9)
3rd 5 Rhode Assassin ($21)
4th 2 Double Point
Forecast $25
PlaceForecast (8-10) $11, (5-8) $26, (5-10) $27
Tierce $650
Trio $451
Quartet No winner ($2260 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $176
RACE 5
1st 10 Flying Godspell ($49-$14)
2nd 4 Bond Elegance ($6)
3rd 2 Amazing Race ($16)
4th 1 Deja Vu
Forecast $32
PlaceForecast (4-10) $12, (2-10) $30, (2-4) $12
Tierce $682 Trio $66
Quartet $1360
Quadro $63
RACE 6
1st 8 Turin Pearl ($20-$7)
2nd 6 Kyrus Bowser ($12)
3rd 7 Dollar Reward ($16)
4th 2 Super Chic
Forecast $30
PlaceForecast (6-8) $11, (7-8) $17, (6-7) $24
Tierce $504
Trio $165
Quartet No winner ($3036 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $156
Scratching: 12 Travel Datuk
RACE 7
1st 4 Hot King Prawn ($7-$5.10)
2nd 3 Turf Sprint ($15)
3rd 10 Circuit King ($19)
4th 11 Radiant Steed
Forecast $17
PlaceForecast (3-4) $7, (4-10) $8, (3-10) $38
Tierce $150
Trio $57
Quartet $1129
Quadro $657
RACE 8
1st 1 Roman Impero ($27-$11)
2nd 6 Quick Return ($14)
3rd 9 Imperial Concorde ($13)
4th 11 Five Stars Agent
Forecast $63
PlaceForecast (1-6) $26, (1-9) $24, (6-9) $19
Tierce $808
Trio $95
Quartet $1700
Quadro $93
RACE 9
1st 9 Fight Hero ($107-$32)
2nd 2 House Of Fun ($12)
3rd 4 Classic Emperor ($10)
4th 7 Mr Genuine
Forecast $204
PlaceForecast (2-9) $59, (4-9) $40, (2-4) $15
Tierce $3200 Trio $217
Quartet No winner ($3420 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $1012
RACE 10
1st 11 Diamond Dragon ($176-$42)
2nd 7 Calculation ($12)
3rd 12 All You Need ($14)
4th 13 C P Power
Forecast $351
PlaceForecast (7-11) $89, (11-12) $92, (7-12) $25
Tierce $6322 Trio $1027
Quartet No winner ($8742 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting on 06/12/2017)
Quadro $1327
