YESTERDAY’S HONG KONG (SHA TIN) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 6 Sky Treasure ($94-$23)

2nd 5 Actuariat ($10)

3rd 12 Hello Kimberley ($55)

4th 3 Corre Rapido

Forecast $121

PlaceForecast (5-6) $34, (6-12) $176, (5-12) $112

Tierce $13919 Trio $5134

Quartet No winner ($4216 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro No winner ($8276 jackpot carried forward to next race).

RACE 2

1st 6 Ugly Warrior ($38-$12)

2nd 4 Hearts Keeper ($15)

3rd 11 Glenealy Prize ($16)

4th 1 Sun Touch

Forecast $90

PlaceForecast (4-6) $27, (6-11) $27, (4-11) $32

Tierce $2134 Trio $276

Quartet No winner ($7640 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $244

RACE 3

1st 1 Sparkling Dragon ($11-$5.10)

2nd 3 Win Beauty Win ($5.10)

3rd 2 Gallant Return ($9)

4th 9 Amazing Satchmo

Forecast $5

PlaceForecast (1-3) $2.50, (1-2) $5, (2-3) $5

Tierce $30

Trio $8

Quartet $286

Quadro $28

RACE 4

1st 8 Furious Pegasus ($25-$9)

2nd 10 Winningli ($9)

3rd 5 Rhode Assassin ($21)

4th 2 Double Point

Forecast $25

PlaceForecast (8-10) $11, (5-8) $26, (5-10) $27

Tierce $650

Trio $451

Quartet No winner ($2260 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $176

RACE 5

1st 10 Flying Godspell ($49-$14)

2nd 4 Bond Elegance ($6)

3rd 2 Amazing Race ($16)

4th 1 Deja Vu

Forecast $32

PlaceForecast (4-10) $12, (2-10) $30, (2-4) $12

Tierce $682 Trio $66

Quartet $1360

Quadro $63

RACE 6

1st 8 Turin Pearl ($20-$7)

2nd 6 Kyrus Bowser ($12)

3rd 7 Dollar Reward ($16)

4th 2 Super Chic

Forecast $30

PlaceForecast (6-8) $11, (7-8) $17, (6-7) $24

Tierce $504

Trio $165

Quartet No winner ($3036 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $156

Scratching: 12 Travel Datuk

RACE 7

1st 4 Hot King Prawn ($7-$5.10)

2nd 3 Turf Sprint ($15)

3rd 10 Circuit King ($19)

4th 11 Radiant Steed

Forecast $17

PlaceForecast (3-4) $7, (4-10) $8, (3-10) $38

Tierce $150

Trio $57

Quartet $1129

Quadro $657

RACE 8

1st 1 Roman Impero ($27-$11)

2nd 6 Quick Return ($14)

3rd 9 Imperial Concorde ($13)

4th 11 Five Stars Agent

Forecast $63

PlaceForecast (1-6) $26, (1-9) $24, (6-9) $19

Tierce $808

Trio $95

Quartet $1700

Quadro $93

RACE 9

1st 9 Fight Hero ($107-$32)

2nd 2 House Of Fun ($12)

3rd 4 Classic Emperor ($10)

4th 7 Mr Genuine

Forecast $204

PlaceForecast (2-9) $59, (4-9) $40, (2-4) $15

Tierce $3200 Trio $217

Quartet No winner ($3420 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $1012

RACE 10

1st 11 Diamond Dragon ($176-$42)

2nd 7 Calculation ($12)

3rd 12 All You Need ($14)

4th 13 C P Power

Forecast $351

PlaceForecast (7-11) $89, (11-12) $92, (7-12) $25

Tierce $6322 Trio $1027

Quartet No winner ($8742 jackpot carried forward to next HK meeting on 06/12/2017)

Quadro $1327