Yesterday’S Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

YESTERDAY'S HONG KONG (HAPPY VALLEY) RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 4 Glory Star ($19-$8)
2nd 6 Pearl Furu ($14)
3rd 7 Victory Follow Me ($15)
4th 10 Le Pegase
Forecast $50
Place Forecast (4-6) $16, (4-7) $11, (6-7) $33
Tierce $461 Trio $127
Quartet No winner ($7526 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $367
Scratching: 2 Fine With Me
RACE 2
1st 2 Bold Stitch ($100-$29)
2nd 7 Clear Choice ($12)
3rd 9 Manful Star ($5.10)
4th 3 Zero Hedge
Forecast $242
PlaceForecast (2-7) $60, (2-9) $14, (7-9) $9
Tierce $1372 Trio $162
Quartet No winner ($19194 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $372
RACE 3
1st 1 Golden Glory ($12-$6)
2nd 11 Winning Boy ($13)
3rd 9 Trendiful ($26)
4th 3 Raichu
Forecast $29
PlaceForecast (1-11) $10, (1-9) $20, (9-11) $53
Tierce $566 Trio $301
Quartet $13245 Quadro $618
RACE 4
1st 6 Crown Avenue ($74-$18)
2nd 2 High Volatility ($11)
3rd 9 Aeroluminance ($15)
4th 10 Midnite Promise
Forecast $105
PlaceForecast (2-6) $28, (6-9) $48, (2-9) $32
Tierce $2801
Trio $625
Quartet No winner ($5140 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $229
RACE 5
1st 2 Enormous Honour ($22-$8)
2nd 8 Play It ($44)
3rd 11 Master Bernini ($14)
4th 7 Charity Wings
Forecast $165
PlaceForecast (2-8) $45, (2-11) $15, (8-11) $115
Tierce $2744 Trio $981
Quartet No winner ($14418 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1312
RACE 6
1st 12 Winning Faith ($48-$15)
2nd 9 Pretty Bauhinia ($9)
3rd 10 Right Call ($19)
4th 1 Chater Legend
Forecast $57
PlaceForecast (9-12) $18, (10-12) $33, (9-10) $26
Tierce $1050 Trio $336
Quartet $23227 Quadro $757
RACE 7
1st 10 Mister Monte ($15-$7)
2nd 1 Dr Win Win ($11)
3rd 4 Nitro Express ($30)
4th 2 Go Beauty Go
Forecast $19
PlaceForecast (1-10) $8, (4-10) $28, (1-4) $31
Tierce $567 Trio $227
Quartet $554 Quadro $148
RACE 8
1st 9 G-One Lover ($28-$9)
2nd 10 Smart Boy ($13)
3rd 6 Diamond Master ($45)
4th 3 Gamechangers
Forecast $44
PlaceForecast (9-10) $14, (6-9) $106, (6-10) $158
Tierce $3710
Trio $695
Quartet No winner ($5930 jackpot carried forward to Hong Kong's meeting on 17/12/2017).
Quadro $546
