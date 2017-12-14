Yesterday’S Hong Kong (Sha Tin) Results

E-mail this article

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

RACE 1

1st 4 Glory Star ($19-$8)

2nd 6 Pearl Furu ($14)

3rd 7 Victory Follow Me ($15)

4th 10 Le Pegase

Forecast $50

Place Forecast (4-6) $16, (4-7) $11, (6-7) $33

Tierce $461 Trio $127

Quartet No winner ($7526 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $367

Scratching: 2 Fine With Me

RACE 2

1st 2 Bold Stitch ($100-$29)

2nd 7 Clear Choice ($12)

3rd 9 Manful Star ($5.10)

4th 3 Zero Hedge

Forecast $242

PlaceForecast (2-7) $60, (2-9) $14, (7-9) $9

Tierce $1372 Trio $162

Quartet No winner ($19194 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $372

RACE 3

1st 1 Golden Glory ($12-$6)

2nd 11 Winning Boy ($13)

3rd 9 Trendiful ($26)

4th 3 Raichu

Forecast $29

PlaceForecast (1-11) $10, (1-9) $20, (9-11) $53

Tierce $566 Trio $301

Quartet $13245 Quadro $618

RACE 4

1st 6 Crown Avenue ($74-$18)

2nd 2 High Volatility ($11)

3rd 9 Aeroluminance ($15)

4th 10 Midnite Promise

Forecast $105

PlaceForecast (2-6) $28, (6-9) $48, (2-9) $32

Tierce $2801

Trio $625

Quartet No winner ($5140 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $229

RACE 5

1st 2 Enormous Honour ($22-$8)

2nd 8 Play It ($44)

3rd 11 Master Bernini ($14)

4th 7 Charity Wings

Forecast $165

PlaceForecast (2-8) $45, (2-11) $15, (8-11) $115

Tierce $2744 Trio $981

Quartet No winner ($14418 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $1312

RACE 6

1st 12 Winning Faith ($48-$15)

2nd 9 Pretty Bauhinia ($9)

3rd 10 Right Call ($19)

4th 1 Chater Legend

Forecast $57

PlaceForecast (9-12) $18, (10-12) $33, (9-10) $26

Tierce $1050 Trio $336

Quartet $23227 Quadro $757

RACE 7

1st 10 Mister Monte ($15-$7)

2nd 1 Dr Win Win ($11)

3rd 4 Nitro Express ($30)

4th 2 Go Beauty Go

Forecast $19

PlaceForecast (1-10) $8, (4-10) $28, (1-4) $31

Tierce $567 Trio $227

Quartet $554 Quadro $148

RACE 8

1st 9 G-One Lover ($28-$9)

2nd 10 Smart Boy ($13)

3rd 6 Diamond Master ($45)

4th 3 Gamechangers

Forecast $44

PlaceForecast (9-10) $14, (6-9) $106, (6-10) $158

Tierce $3710

Trio $695

Quartet No winner ($5930 jackpot carried forward to Hong Kong's meeting on 17/12/2017).

Quadro $546